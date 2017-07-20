Kingsley Field Blue Zones Project Sentry Eagle 5K run/walk

Courtesy Photo | Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot presents a Blue Zones Project Approved...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot presents a Blue Zones Project Approved Worksite certificate to Col. Jeff Smith, 173rd Fighter Wing commander, at the Blue Zones Project ribbon cutting ceremony and Sentry Eagle 5K run/walk July 20, 2017, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. The ribbon cutting ceremony designated Kingsley Field as a Blue Zones Project Approved Worksite and was followed by the Sentry Eagle 5K run/walk. The Blue Zones Project encourages changes in communities that lead to healthier options. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Riley Johnson) see less | View Image Page

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, led by 173rd FW Commander Col. Jeff Smith and Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot, Airmen from around the base and their families participated in the Sentry Eagle 5K run/walk.



“We are proud to be one of, if not the first DOD installation approved by the Blue Zones Project,” Smith said. “This is a phenomenal milestone for us.”



Approximately 150 runners participated in the race and the overall winner was Derek Sharrell, Kingsley Field Fire Department assistant chief, with a time of 16:06.



“For you guys to be here is huge,” Degroot said to the runners. “It shows commitment to our community and we could not be more proud.”



This event was put together by the 173rd FW Comprehensive Airman Fitness Team. CAF is a holistic concept that focuses on taking care of our Airmen and their families by focusing on four different pillars of fitness: Mental, Social, Physical, and Spiritual.



“We could not ask for a better partner than the 173rd Fighter Wing,” Degroot said.



The Blue Zones Approved Worksite designation is the result of the work the CAF team did over the last few months.



“Being a Blue Zones Project Approved Worksite means that 173d Fighter Wing has intentionally prioritized the well-being of its members through the implementation of research-based best practices,” said Jessie Hecocta, Blue Zones Project - Klamath Falls Organization Lead. “The purpose is to create leaders who role-model well-being behaviors and create an environment which supports the health of others. It also means that the organization supports employees in pursuing their purpose and connecting that purpose in the context of their work.”



To achieve this designation, the team focused on multiple objectives such as designating a space for employees to quietly reflect, publish walking/running routes, and many others.