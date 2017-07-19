Moody Thespian Club presents ‘The Customer is Always Wrong’

Moody’s Thespian Club had their first showing of “The Customer is Always Wrong,” at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., July 19.



The Airmen role played five teenagers getting their first jobs, and finding out how hard it is to make it in the minimum-wage world.



Staff Sgt. Shannon Winthrop, 23d Communications Squadron network administrator and director of the production, explained that the production was a good fit for the club because of its low-maintenance and quick-wit design.



“It’s not based off of set pieces, it’s based off of the people who are actually doing it. We didn’t need many set pieces, we just needed people who are funny,” said Winthrop.



Winthrop talked about how having the club at Moody offered people an opportunity to get to know other Airmen in a fun and expressive way.



“A lot of times people say there’s nothing to do at Moody, but there is if you know the right people,” said Winthrop. “This gives you an outlet where you can meet likeminded people.”



For Airman 1st Class Teanna Pafford, 23d Equipment Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection technician, a veteran in theater, but a first-timer with the club, talked about how the experience helped her relate to the feelings she had doing theater back home.



“For me personally, I was always involved in theater back in home, so in a way it helps tie my own personal life into work as well to help keep a sound mind and helps me feel a little bit more at home,” said Pafford.



The next showing is scheduled for August 3 at 3:30 p.m., at the Moody Field Club.

