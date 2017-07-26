MCAS Iwakuni residents attend Japanese cooking class

Photo By Cpl. Joseph Abrego | Chandra Moudy, a Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni resident, rolls sushi during a...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Joseph Abrego | Chandra Moudy, a Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni resident, rolls sushi during a Japanese cooking class at Santopia in Otake, Japan, July 25, 2017. Air station residents received a demonstration followed by hands-on experience with preparing and cooking Japanese dishes. The class gave a common purpose for participants to work together and learn Japanese cooking skills that can be utilized within their own homes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abrego) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni residents traveled with the Cultural Adaptation Program for a Japanese cooking class at Santopia in Otake, Japan, July 25, 2017.



Participants were led in their endeavor by Sachiko Tamura, a chef with the Iwakuni City Food Promotion Association, who demonstrated how to properly prepare and cook sushi, tempura and a Japanese dessert pudding.



The class gave a common purpose for participants to work together and learn Japanese cooking skills that can be used within their own homes.



“Events like this help community relations because we get to come out here and see exactly how they live, cook and eat,” said Elizabeth Scott, an air station resident. “We also get to interact with them and learn new things. My favorite part of today was learning how to keep the tempura batter on all the different vegetables. It was a neat technique using the mayonnaise and not just the powder and the water.”



Along with building relations with the Japanese, the event offered a closer bond within the air station community as well.



“Doing this Cultural Adaptation Program event was a wonderful way to meet different people,” said Scott. “Now, when I bump into someone I have something to relate with them and we aren’t so easily intimidated with each other.”



Upon completing the meals, air station residents were able to enjoy their cooking and the company around them.



Tamura said she enjoyed connecting with everyone who attended and hopes to keep enlarging the size of her class. She added that she enjoyed the cooperation between everyone the most.