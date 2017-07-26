35th Infantry Division winner of the 2016 Chief of Staff Army Award for Maintenance Excellence

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers assigned to the 35th Infantry Division supply and maintenance section pose...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers assigned to the 35th Infantry Division supply and maintenance section pose for a photo at Ft. Leavenworth, KS., on March 17, 2017. The 35th Infantry Division won the Chief of Staff Army Award for Maintenance Excellence (AAME) for training year 2016, medium category, Army National Guard. (Courtesy Photo, Released) see less | View Image Page

Fort Leavenworth, Kansas - The 35th Infantry Division has won the Chief of Staff Army Award for Maintenance Excellence (AAME) for training year 2016, medium category, Army National Guard. A Department of Defense Maintenance Symposium is scheduled for later this year, at which time the trophy will be presented.



The AAME Program is conducted each year to recognize Army units and/or activities that have demonstrated excellence in maintenance operations. Each unit is evaluated on their effectiveness ensuring that Soldier competency is maintained. Assessments of each unit in the categories of attitude and effective leadership are rated with a benchmark based on those of past winners, and the tenets of exceptional maintenance processes that were exhibited are validated and ranked.



Sergeant Jamie Shomaker, production control at Field Maintenance Shop 7, said she worked with maintenance to keep the services up to date and while preparing the unit for deployment.



“The most difficult part of the process was trying to prepare for mobilization while transitioning to G-Army, just after learning the new system, and the inspection at the same time.” said, Shomaker. “Having an inspection while trying to ship equipment separated our manpower immensely."



The purpose of the program is to improve and sustain field maintenance readiness, assess the maintenance component of unit readiness, improve efficiency and reduce waste.



This results in recognizing exceptional maintenance accomplishments or initiatives by ensure the best units compete and provide positive incentives for extraordinary maintenance efforts, said 35th Infantry Division, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kevin B. Harsch, G-4 maintenance officer.



“Competing in the Logistic Excellence Award program has allowed the division to focus on our organizational maintenance program. “said, Harsch. “Competing in AAME has joined team efforts across the division from operator, to the supervisor, to the commander level to achieve readiness and efficiencies.



The 35ID is also one of two units selected to represent the entire Department of the Army in the Field Level Large category for the Department of Defense Phoenix Award.



The Phoenix Award is the highest maintenance award in the DoD. Two Army units compete against each other with unit representatives in the large category from each component in the military. The Office of the Secretary of Defense will announce the Phoenix Award winner in September.



“Winning the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence is a credit to the efforts of our Missouri and Kansas Soldiers, and so many logisticians on both sides of the state line,” said Colonel Matthew Bedwell, 35th ID G-4 Officer. “The reality that we won it while deploying the division headquarters makes it that much more remarkable.”