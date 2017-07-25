Staying safe in summer heat

With temperatures continuing to rise this summer, heat poses a threat to individual health and safety.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat-related illnesses can include heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can cause death or permanent disability; however, the likelihood of experiencing these illnesses may be reduced by taking proper precautions.



One precaution the CDC recommends is increasing fluid intake during hot weather and not waiting until thirsty to drink.



However, some groups of people may find it more difficult to stay hydrated than others.



Toddlers, school-age children and adolescents do not generally seek out water like adults do, said Capt. Tiffani McMann, 20th Medical Operations Squadron pediatric nurse practitioner. If water is not readily available for them, they may wait until they are extremely thirsty and dehydrated before asking for a drink, so adults need to offer drinks regularly while remaining aware and monitor hydration.



The CDC also recommends people wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing while outdoors to protect the skin and prevent overheating.



When it comes to children, McMann said adults tend to not dress them correctly for the weather because many adults think kids are a lot colder than they really are.



“Babies under the age of six months really shouldn’t even be out in the sun at all,” said McMann. “If they do need to go out in the sun, then of course we want them to wear a full brimmed hat, long-sleeved shirts, but light not heavy, and long pants, just to keep them covered.”



Another way individuals can protect themselves is by minimizing outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, said Bekki Weaver, 20th Medical Operations Squadron paramedic. It is best to do outdoor activities early in the morning or late in the evening.



Despite precautions, heat-related illnesses may still happen, so recognizing symptoms can help individuals react during life-threatening emergencies.



“Vomiting, headache, dizziness, (or appearing) super pale- those are all late signs,” said McMann, referencing heat exhaustion. “If it comes down to those things and they’re complaining about (them) after vigorous exercise, you may need to seek medical attention.”



Per the CDC, other signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness and fainting. Symptoms of a heat stroke include an extremely high body temperature, nausea, confusion, unconsciousness, lack of sweating, and a rapid and strong pulse.



If a heat stroke is suspected, the CDC recommends the following steps as the illness is beyond heat exhaustion and can lead to death: call for immediate medical assistance, get the victim to a shaded area, cool the victim rapidly using whatever methods possible, monitor temperature and continue cooling until temperature drops under 101 to 102 degrees, and avoid giving the victim alcohol. If emergency responders are delayed, call the hospital emergency room for instructions.



“I’ve not seen good results from anybody getting heat stroke,” said Robert Weaver, 20th MDOS paramedic. “Time is of the essence, absolutely.”



As temperatures continue to rise and the risk of heat-related illnesses increases, knowing what precautions to take and being able to recognize symptoms can save lives and ensure a safe summer.

