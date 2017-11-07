Three Sailors From Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Meritoriously Advance

Three Sailors from U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay were meritoriously advanced during a ceremony held at the hospital July 11: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Conchetta Dixon, and Hospitalmen Erica Barnes and Suriel Cruz.



Capt. John Nicholson, Commanding Officer, USNH Guantanamo Bay praised the group and offered his congratulations to each of them by saying, "This is an incredible accomplishment. Congratulations to each of you."



Dixon, Barnes and Cruz were selected from a more than 100 Sailors being considered for meritorious advancement. Their submission packages were packed with positive accolades including letters of recognition, their volunteer hours and positive customer comments that served as validation for their selection.



Dixon, a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, has been working in USNH Guantanamo Bay's Dental Clinic and has been at the hospital since September 2015. "I have worked so long and so hard to get to this point," Dixon said. "When I found out, I cried because I am one step closer to my goal of becoming an officer," she said.



Barnes, originally from Jacksonville Florida, arrived in February 2017, and is assigned to the specialty clinic. "From day one, I have been motivated to not only learn my job, but the job of others in order to help out," she explained. "I will continue to do what I have been doing because that is what got me here and because I want to be an example for my fellow shipmates."



Cruz a native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, joined the Optometry Clinic in January 2017. "Being in a one-of-one billet (job position) can get hectic at times, but I try my best to get it all done." Cruz said. "I have worked so hard, but it paid off because it got me to this point."



Through the Navy's Meritorious Advancement Program, commanding officers have authority to advance eligible personnel in paygrades E3, E4, and E5 to the next paygrade. Through this initiative, commands are able to recognize high performing Sailors which create a better shaped workforce.



USNH Guantanamo Bay embraces providing world-class care by maintaining a reputation for sustaining one of the highest patient satisfaction rates of any military treatment facility in the Navy. The patient population of approximately 5,500 includes contractors, detainees, foreign nationals, government civilian employees, migrants, military and special category residents.



