Home of Champions Update June 23, 2017

FORT BENNING, Ga. – The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) competitive shooting teams work daily to be the best marksmen in the world. Here is a review of their accomplishments for the week ending June 18.



Competitions



International Rifle

Sgt. 1st Class Eric Uptagraff from Spokane, Washington won the two matches at the 77th Annual Black Hawk Open in Dawsonville, Georgia held June 9-11. He won the 60 shot 50m Metric Prone English match and the 3200 Black Hawk conventional prone Championship.



Spc. Patrick Sunderman from Burnsville, Minnesota captured the 3X40 prone match at the same event. Sunderman also placed 3rd in 60 shot 50m Metric Prone English match and finished 5th in the 3200 Black Hawk conventional prone match. Sgt. Kevin Nguyen from Orange, California also competed at this event finishing in 4th place in both the 60 shot and 3200 conventional prone matches.



Shotgun Team

The USAMU Shotgun Team competed at the 2017 Euro Target Grand Prix which was combined with the 2017 Canam Cup Championship at Keystone Shooting Park in Dalmatia, Pennsylvania from June 16-18.



USAMU Soldier’s swept the podium in both Trap discipline events. Pvt. 1st Class William Hinton from Lawrenceville, Georgia won Gold medals in both Men’s Trap events, while Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller, a 2008 Olympic Gold Medalist in the Double Trap, from Houston, Texas won Silver medals in both events and Staff Sgt. Derek Haldeman from Westerville, Ohio secured both Bronze medals.



Pvt. 1st Class Christian Elliot from Richmond, Indiana competed at the 2017 National Junior Olympics in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Elliot placed 4th out 50 competitors in the Skeet event.



Service Pistol

The best competitive pistol shooters from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard competed in 2017 Interservice Pistol Championships at Ft. Benning, Georgia from June 12-16.



First match of the competition the USAMU took the top 8 positions during the .22 match. Sgt. 1st Class Michael Gasser from Houston, Texas won the .22 match firing a score of an 889-58X.



On day two again the USMAU came out in force winning the top 6 positions with Sgt. 1st Class James Henderson from Pasadena, Cailfornia firing a score of an 887-49X for the win.



Four man team matches are fired everyday at the conclusion of the individual matches. Just like the individual matches the USMAU came out swinging winning 1st and 2nd place .22 and Center Fire team matches.



During the .22 team match the USAMU Blue team fired a score of 1193-75X crushing the Interservice record of an 1187-67X shot by the Air Force Team in 1965. This score also breaks the national record by 1 point.



The USAMU Service Pistol Team dominated the field by winning the top seven positions out of 76 top level shooters. Staff Sgt. Greg Markowski from Fort Benning, Georgia won 1st place with a 3535-166X, Henderson came in 2nd with a 3524-176X, and Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Franks from Williamsport, Tennessee came in third with a 3522-168X. The following 4 positions were all AMU Soldiers.



The USAMU won all four team matches making them the Interservice Pistol Team Champions consecutively for the past 17 years.





Supporting the Force



Customs Firearms Shop

The Custom Firearms Shop ensured that Warrior Transition Battalion air rifles were in good working order before their shooting team makes an appearance at the 2017 Warrior Games being held in Chicago, Illinois from June 30-July 8.



Approximately 265 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans representing teams from all branches of service, as well as the United Kingdom Armed Forces and the Australian Defense Force will participate in this year’s competition.



The USAMU CFS Soldiers and civilians are experts as gunsmiths it is important that we share these skills and knowledge with fellow Soldiers and agencies. The USAMU produces the best small arms and the best ammunition and we have an obligation to enhance the rest of the force with our abilities.



Training the Force



Instructor Training Group

The USAMU ITG instructor’s taught a Maneuver Pre-Command Course at Krilling Range, Ft. Benning. Changing the culture of marksmanship in the Army is one of the core tasks of the ITG. Providing marksmanship instruction to a wide variety of units allows the team to effect change at the trainer and shooter level.



By maintaining a good working relationship with the institutional leader development courses, such as the Maneuver Pre-Command Course, Maneuver Captains Career Course, Infantry and Armor Basic Officer Leader Course, and the NCO Academy, the team is able to show leaders at all levels how to implement proper marksmanship training. As well as inform them of the resources available to them.



To effect a cultural change in marksmanship several lines of effort are used. Making changes at the institutional level is one of the most effect ways to do this. These instructors will see up to eight classes a year.

The information that students leave with will be in line with current doctrine and relevant to the marksmanship challenges they will see at their gaining units across the force. Over time, the same marksmanship methodology students see as lieutenants in Ft. Benning will be the same marksmanship methodology they see across the force as senior leaders.





The USAMU continues to support the whole Army having our expert marksmen share their knowledge and skills with fellow Soldiers in an effort to produce the most professional, lethal and qualified warfighters in the world.





