Care Package Community Connections

Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing met with members of Coastal Connections, Inc., an organization from Amesbury, Mass. which specializes in dynamic lifestyle programming for people with disabilities, on July 20, 2017, at Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H. The Coastal Connections members created patriotic gifts and care packages to show their support for the deployed members of the 157th ARW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla Rorick)

When members of the 157th Air Refueling Wing deploy, there is an established support system for those Airmen made up of their friends, families and Wingmen at home station.



Community organizations also step up to support the Airmen in a variety of ways.



An organization from Amesbury, Massachusetts donated plastic totes filled with items such as toiletries, clothes, food and games to deployed members of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, here, on July 20, 2017.



Coastal Connections, Inc., which specializes in life and work programming for people with disabilities, sent a flyer to its members on July 7, 2017, informing them that they would start a collection for anyone who wanted to contribute.



“Before we knew it, donations started pouring in,” said Michelle M. Edgerly, a paraprofessional at Coastal Connections, Inc.



This care-package donation is not the first effort made by the organization to show their appreciation for service members.



“We have worked with our members to write letters to deployed soldiers,” said Deborah A. Plumer, executive director of Coastal Connections Inc. “We have also worked to produce artwork for Walter Reed Army Medical Center.”



Members of Coastal Connections, Inc. also hosted a brunch for veterans the day before Memorial Day, May 28, 2017.



Many of the members and staff of Coastal Connections, Inc. have friends and family who are currently serving or who have served in the military.



“This type of outreach is meaningful to me because I’ve had generations of my family who’ve served our country,” said Plumer.



Edgerly said she considers the members of the 157th ARW to be like an extended family.



Members of the 157th ARW felt the connection as well.



“That visit boosted morale and warmed our hearts,” said Donna L. Hall, the administrative assistance for the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron. “For that one moment it was nice to take a break from our hectic lives and schedules and remember why we do what we do and for who we do it for. Those connections we made today with these individuals made me cry on the inside and out, they were tears of happiness. Having a special needs son myself I truly was touched by their acts of kindness, it was so sincere. They are beautiful on the inside and out. It is important for us to have this connection with the community for so many reasons for them and for us. It helps us all to feel like we matter to one another.”