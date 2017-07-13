(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Royal Navy navigates 48th Fighter Wing

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.13.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Elijah Chevalier 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- Members of the Royal Navy visited the 48th Fighter Wing July 13.

    The trip presented the opportunity for the Royal Navy lieutenants, who are in the process of becoming fighter controllers and air warfare officers, to see an F-15E Strike Eagle, learn about its capabilities and the capabilities of the base.

    “It’s good to know what types of aircraft are out there, particularly for us as fighter controllers, as we are going to be sitting in a ship deployed and we won’t always know what kind of aircraft is going to call up and ask for assistance, help with an emergency or for a tasking,” said Royal Navy fighter controller Lt. Jo Peacock.

    The Royal Navy officers’ interaction with the U.S. Department of Defense didn’t start at Lakenheath, however.

    “Their flight commander is a U.S. Navy exchange officer, providing integration, standardization and continuity between our nations’ navies,” said a pilot assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron. “That integration concept mirrors our efforts in the DoD to strive for seamless integration between the United States’ military branches, but takes it further by combining members of two different services from two different countries.”

    This visit emphasizes the close relationship U.S. and U.K. forces maintain and serves as a reminder that interoperability plays a key role in modern warfare.

    The Royal Navy fighter controllers and air warfare officers are slated to finish their training and head out to their new assignments this fall.

