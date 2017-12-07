1st AD RSSB travels to Kabul

“Battlefield circulation is a tool which monitors the pulse of the organization,” said Buethe. “It gives leadership a clear picture of the operational area. This opportunity allows leaders to ask questions, confirm the understanding of their intent, and to mitigate risk. It is better to observe an operation in person in most cases, as technology does not always capture the day-to-day details of an operation. Battlefield circulation is a tool for leadership and it must be a well-planned and disciplined event.”

During the visit, the command team met with Capt. Haroun Muhammad, the Kubul forward operations base officer in charge for the 746th CSSB.

“Battlefield circulation gives leaders first-hand experience of their Soldiers command climate, effectiveness of current operations, and develop potential courses of action through the lessons learned,” said Muhammad. “Battlefield circulation helps leaders anticipate, plan, and resource commodity requirements throughout the Combined Joint Operations Area-Afghanistan. Most leaders that perform BFCs have strategic level operational awareness that can be imparted on forward operations element teams, enabling these teams to be proactive on commodity management specific to their area of operations.”

With Soldiers and civilians constantly at the forefront of the mission, these men and women serve and support the RSSB and its evolving and challenging mission.

“In order to stay engaged in the unit, it is critical to develop a rapport with Soldiers,” said Buethe. “It is important to be a hands on leader and share in the success and development of the Soldiers. This allows Soldiers to build confidence in their mission and leadership and provides the opportunity to work with Soldiers to refine the operation as required.”



Being able to see the mission set allows the brigade command team to understand the operational area.

“The key take away is that each forward logistics base, and their supported units, are a priority to the RSSB commander,” said Buethe. “We have a renewed understanding of the commander's priorities, such as force protection, contract effectiveness, and fluidity of support.

The mission of each FLE is different, so with a shared understanding the mission will help establish a more successful mission.

“Each FLE is very different, and there are no two alike,” said Buethe. “They all have a unique impact on the RSSB's ability to accomplish the mission and each FLE has challenges and constrains in moving their operation forward. The dialogue between the brigade and FLE teams were a positive opportunity to move operations forward and establish how the brigade and FLE can better support the CJOA-A. Each team today demonstrated their commitment to sustaining the fight across Afghanistan.”



Buethe stated that the trip demonstrated the significant impact each FLE team has across the CJOA-A to support the brigades sustainment mission.



“The various dynamics at each FLE highlights the innovation and initiative our teams contribute to the everyday fight,” said Buethe. “It is amazing to see the accomplishments that such a small three Soldier team can contribute to the RSSB mission. Each team has integrated into their supported organization and provided top quality sustainment to the force.”



With Soldiers being the number one priority, the commanders and command sergeants major wanted to ensure the Soldiers had everything they need to ensure they can safely complete each mission at hand.

“Each Soldier has a significant impact on the mission, what happens in their fox hole is important to the overall success of the mission,” said Muhammad. “A leader must stay involved and focus on the morale and welfare of the Soldiers.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2017 Date Posted: 07.24.2017 Story ID: 242291 by MSG Shelia Cooper