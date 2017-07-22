(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Nighthawk Brigade’s rotation at JRTC, July 22, 2017

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class David Bruce | Spc. Kellen Brehm and Pfc. Kyle Laidlaw, with Company C, 1st Battalion, 168th...... read more read more

    INDIANAPOLIS , IN, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2017

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    38th Infantry Division

    FORT POLK, La. — Soldiers assigned to the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, aka Nighthawk Brigade, prepare to depart their forward operating bases and head out to the field at Fort Polk, Louisiana. More than 6,000 service members from more than 20 states are assisting with or taking part in the 76th’s rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center here.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nighthawk Brigade’s rotation at JRTC, July 22, 2017, by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

