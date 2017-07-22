Nighthawk Brigade’s rotation at JRTC, July 22, 2017

FORT POLK, La. — Soldiers assigned to the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, aka Nighthawk Brigade, prepare to depart their forward operating bases and head out to the field at Fort Polk, Louisiana. More than 6,000 service members from more than 20 states are assisting with or taking part in the 76th’s rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center here.
