Minnesota Twins Baseball Shout Out - SFC Menk, 644th RSG

SFC Susan Menk from the 644th RSG out of Fort Snelling, MN, currently mobilized to Fort Bliss, Texas, gives a shout out to Minnesota Twins players, fans, and her family and friends back home. Go Twins!
