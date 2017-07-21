(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Minnesota Twins Baseball Shout Out - SFC Menk, 644th RSG

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2017

    Story by Capt. Greta Fennell 

    644th Regional Support Group

    SFC Susan Menk from the 644th RSG out of Fort Snelling, MN, currently mobilized to Fort Bliss, Texas, gives a shout out to Minnesota Twins players, fans, and her family and friends back home. Go Twins!

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2017
    Date Posted: 07.21.2017 21:10
    Story ID: 242111
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US 
    Hometown: FORT SNELLING, MN, US
    Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
    Hometown: ST. PAUL, MN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota Twins Baseball Shout Out - SFC Menk, 644th RSG, by CPT Greta Fennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Baseball
    Fort Bliss
    Minnesota
    Twins
    Fort Snelling
    Northern Star
    644th RSG

