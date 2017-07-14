Best of the Best: Screaming Eagle’s First Female “Top Gun”

Courtesy Photo | FORT BLISS, Texas. – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon E. Baldwin, Pfc. Pricilla Jalim,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT BLISS, Texas. – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon E. Baldwin, Pfc. Pricilla Jalim, and Spc. Michael Schroeter, Bravo Company, 526th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, gunnery crew, train using firing communication commands to allow proficiency to the gunner in identifying and engaging enemy targets during NIE 17.2 July 14, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Callahan; 40th PAD) see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – U.S. Army Pfc. Pricilla Jalim with Company B, 526th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, was given the official title of Distinguished Gunner July 14, 2017.

Pfc. Jalim’s hard work and expert technical skills, during the Army’s annual Network Integration Evaluation training, earned her the respective title of “Top Gun.”



Jalim, a Baltimore native, joined the Army as a 91E, Allied Trade Specialist, military occupational specialty roughly one year ago. The primary responsibility of an Allied Trade Specialist is supervising and performing sheet metal fabrication and repair.



Company B, 526th BSB is currently participating in NIE 17.2 This training is a unique opportunity for 101st Airborne Division to test, validate and advance their systems through real world, and intellectually and physically challenging gunnery training. The 101st Airborne mission is to provide highly-trained, disciplined and fit expeditionary Air Assault forces to conduct worldwide decisive action operations. Jalim not only met the challenges but exceeded her combat readiness skills training beyond all expectations to meet her unit’s mission.



The Army’s Training Circular Manual, Sustainment Unit Gunnery and Live Fire Exercise Strategy lays out the requirements to meet gunnery skills in order to meet the qualifications. The Crew Training Program consists of successfully completing seven gunnery tables.



“We did a lot of training back at Campbell, qualification on the M240 and a weeklong training prior to coming out to Texas that helped a lot,” said Jalim.



“You have to engage 7 out of 7 targets effectively as well as get your entire crew commands together, correct format according to doctrine. It starts with basic Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction (PMI), to an individual task then to a collective task with Gunner, Truck Commander, and Driver. The Gunner has the biggest piece of that puzzle, however it’s the TC’s job to guide the gunner into the target as well as ensure the proper commands are given,” said Staff Sgt. Brandon E. Baldwin, Jalim’ s TC.



“The biggest thing that comes with becoming “Top Gun” is correcting your mistakes through your practice qualifications, your dry and live fires and blank tables, honing in on what you do to accomplish the mission and engage those targets,” said Baldwin.



There were no “Top Guns” in the brigade prior to Jalim’s accomplishment. Jalim will receive an Army achievement award from her commander in recognition of her distinguished accomplishment. When asked how she felt about this prestigious title Jalim replied, “If you want to win put B Company In!”