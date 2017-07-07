Navy’s first aviation optometrist assumes command of NHCC

Courtesy Photo | Navy Capt. Dale Barrette, right, assumes command of Naval Health Clinic Charleston...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Capt. Dale Barrette, right, assumes command of Naval Health Clinic Charleston from Capt. Elizabeth Maley, center, during a change of command ceremony July 7, 2017 at NHCC on Joint Base Charleston – Weapons Station. Rear Admiral Anne Swap, left, commander of Navy Medicine East and director of the Navy Medical Service Corps, presided over the ceremony. Barrette joins NHCC from Naval Hospital Sigonella, Italy, where he served as the command’s executive officer since July 2015. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mark Simon/ Released) see less | View Image Page

GOOSE CREEK, SC – The Navy’s first aviation optometrist takes the helm of one of the leading health care facilities in the military.

Navy Capt. Dale P. Barrette assumed command of Naval Health Clinic Charleston from Capt. Elizabeth Maley during a change of command ceremony July 7 at NHCC, located on Joint Base – Naval Weapons Station Charleston.

Rear Admiral Anne Swap, commander of Navy Medicine East and director of the Navy Medical Service Corps, presided over the ceremony and welcomed Barrette to the top post of the 188,000 square-foot ambulatory care clinic that provides health care for more than 16,000 service members, family members and veterans, annually.

“Today the mantle of responsibility for this exceptional command and outstanding crew of dedicated men and women with this important mission will be placed in the capable hands of Dale Barrette,” Swap said. “I have every confidence with Captain Barrette's outstanding leadership skills, he'll lead NHCC to even greater heights.”

Barrette, an optometrist, joins NHCC from Naval Hospital Sigonella, Italy, where he served as the command’s executive officer since July 2015.

“I am honored and humbled to serve as your commanding officer and look forward to becoming an active member of the Charleston community,” Barrette said. “My expectation is to continue the legacy of superior health care that each of you provide to our patients, while supporting our shipmates and taking care of ourselves. I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to build upon an exemplary success story.”

Barrette has an impressive resume with notable achievements including earning the additional qualifying designator (AQD 6GA) as the Navy’s first aviation optometrist; supporting 19 NASA missions while serving as the Medical Coordinator for the Department of Defense Manned Space Flight Space Shuttle Support Team; serving as the Subject Matter Expert for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Defense Vision Services’ Functional Process Improvement Work Group, DoD Functional Program Manager, developing the Spectacle Request Transmission System II in the Armed Forces Health Longitudinal Technology Application (AHLTA) and contributing to the American National Standards Institute’s ANSI Z87 standard for eye protection; being selected by the Navy Surgeon General as Assistant Specialty Leader for Optometry; and being recognized as the Hubert M. Jamison Navy Optometrist of the Year.

Barrette’s prior assignments include Staff Optometrist and Officer in Charge of Branch Medical Clinic 1523, Recruit Medical Inprocessing, Naval Hospital Great Lakes, Illinois; Director for Ancillary Services and Head of Optometry at Branch Medical Clinic, Brunswick, Maine; Head of Optometry at Naval Hospital, Rota, Spain; first Navy Program Manager of the Tri-Service Vision Conservation and Readiness Program hosted by the United States Army Center for Health Promotion and Preventive Medicine, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; Head of Optometry at Naval Hospital, Beaufort, South Carolina; Officer in Charge of Naval Branch Health Clinic, Bahrain; Director of Clinical Support Services at Naval Health Clinic, Great Lakes, Illinois; Director for Resources and plank-owner at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, the inaugural DoD/VA integration project; Executive Officer at U.S. Naval Hospital, Sigonella, Italy.

Barrette’s awards and decorations include four Meritorious Service Medals, four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, three Meritorious Unit Commendations, this Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, and six Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbons, among others. He is a member of the American Optometric Association and the Armed Forces Optometric Society, and a board-certified Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in Biology and Chemistry, from Valparaiso University. In 1990, he earned his Doctor of Optometry degree from the Illinois College of Optometry and accepted a direct commission as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy. His prior military experience includes United States Marine Corps Officer Candidate School and seven years enlisted service in the Navy Reserves, achieving the rank of Hospital Corpsman Second Class.

Maley congratulated Barrette on his new position as NHCC’s “Skipper.”

“This is a big day for you, but it is also a big day for Naval Health Clinic Charleston,” Maley said. ”Our staff and beneficiaries are fortunate to have you take the reins of this great organization. I’m confident Naval Health Clinic Charleston will continue to thrive under your leadership.”

Maley, an occupational health physician, is headed to the Naval Aerospace Medicine Institute at Pensacola, Florida, where she will serve as a senior medical consultant.

