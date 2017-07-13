Free Fallin

Master Sgt. Jerry Jordan, the operations chief of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa command element, attended International Jump Week 2017 near Bitburg, Germany, July 13, 2017. Jordan participated in the week-long exercise, hosted by the U.S. Air Force 37th Airlift Squadron, as a free-fall jump master, who oversee the safety of the service members under his charge. The event brought together other jump masters and parachutists from nine NATO countries- Estonia, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, and three branches of the United States military.



“Each country brought their best out there, they all brought their A-team” said Jerry Jordan.

This year’s event was an opportunity for foreign nations to familiarize themselves with U.S. equipment such as the MC-6 parachute used in static-line jumps. Many praised the chute for its enhanced ability to steer during descent. The U.S. Army provided and assisted in training participating nations in the parachutes operation.

Jump masters from the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps ensured safety before and during each jump. Jordan, a seasoned free-fall master with over 180 jumps assisted the participating parachutists who jumped from 10,000 feet.

“Being a jump master is just how it sounds-you are the master of that capability,” says Jordan, “It’s a supervisory position so you must know the equipment, the aircraft, and the actions of the pilots, as well as be able to instruct your team in canopy control.”

The U.S. Air Force provided three C-130J aircraft for the event. Flying at 1,000 ft. for static-line and 10,000 ft. for free-fall jumps, the pilots displayed exceptional skill with smooth flying despite high winds the first two days of jumping.

In total, over 400 safe jumps were performed throughout the week.

“Jumping from an aircraft can be very dangerous, obviously,” said Jordan, “we mitigate the risks by practicing emergency procedures pertaining to the partial or full failure of the [para] chute and discuss any kind of obstacles on the drop zone. In the end everyone knows what to do and how to conduct the jump properly”

The week ended with a ceremony wherein countries presented sets of jump wings to qualifying members of participating nations, and wishes for safe jumps during future operations.

