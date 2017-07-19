Contingency response forces provide mobility expertise during Exercise Saber Guardian ‘17

BEZMER AIR BASE, Bulgaria – The constant drone of C-130 Hercules and C-17 Globemaster aircraft landing every 45 minutes kept Airmen busy as they worked hard to offload cargo during Exercise Saber Guardian ’17 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria.



Approximately 80 Airmen assigned to the 321st Contingency Response Squadron from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., deployed in support of the exercise from July 14-25.



Saber Guardian is a U.S. Army Europe and Bulgarian Armed Forces led exercise taking place in Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary. This exercise involves more than 25,000 service members from 22 allied and partner nations.



The largest of the Black Sea region exercises, SG17 highlights participant deterrence capabilities, specifically the ability to mass forces at any given time anywhere in Europe to support the security and stability of the Black Sea region.



The squadron deployed two contingency response elements to support the exercise. One team deployed to Bulgaria, while the other supported operations in Romania and Hungary.



The CRE consisted of 15 different job specialties who provided operational level planning expertise and C2 function capabilities to promote regional stability and security, while strengthening partner capacity and interoperability.



“Every CR Airman is not only trained in their own Air Force specialty, they are also trained cross-functionally and are able to seamlessly integrate into multiple facets of the operation,” said Capt. Andy Schnell, 321st CRS airfield operations officer. “This skillset, and more importantly the CR mindset, allows a small number of CR Airmen to accomplish what would normally take three to four times the number of personnel to accomplish.”



Staff Sgt. Emesh Fernando, 321st CRS air transportation supervisor, discussed some of the challenges his team faced during the exercise.



“Saber Guardian presented a few challenges due to us having to communicate and coordinate with our host nation counter-parts,” Fernando said. “We had to overcome the language barrier to enhance our mission readiness and efficiency to accomplish the training; patience was the key to ensuring our success.”



The CRE also conducted joint training with Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade based out of Vicenza, Italy, providing direct air-land support for safe and efficient airfield operations.



“We are providing an increased throughput capability for the bravo echelon of the Joint Forcible Entry by the 173rd Airborne Brigade,” Schnell said. “Our presence enables the Army to quickly and safely offload armored vehicles, troops and additional equipment to augment the paradropped equipment.”



The 173rd will perform a Joint Forcible Entry paradrop to seize and secure the airfield. Once the airfield is secured the bravo echelon, supported by the CRE, will begin to offload C-130s and C-17s delivering Strykers, equipment and additional troops to the field. From there the Soldiers will secure key terrain to support the movement of 2nd Cavalry Regiment across the country.



Over 600 paratroopers were deployed to provide initial logistical support for follow on missions.



Joint and Combined environments are a common operating environment for CR Airmen during real-world missions and having the experience and skills to integrate with both Army and partner nations gained during Saber Guardian will be invaluable during future operations.



“The professionalism and job skill displayed by all the team members should make everyone back home in the 621st Contingency Response Wing proud, they showed that CR Airmen are truly a different breed and can make the mission happen no matter the challenges or conditions,” Schnell said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2017 Date Posted: 07.21.2017 01:43 Story ID: 241988 Location: BG Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Contingency response forces provide mobility expertise during Exercise Saber Guardian ‘17, by TSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.