ARFF Marines exterminate Hornet hazards through training

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Welling, left, a quality assurance specialist with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, teaches Lance Cpl. Dahee Park, right, an aircraft rescue firefighter with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, about the inside of an F/A-18C Hornet at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 19, 2017. Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines visited the aircraft display to familiarize themselves with the aircraft, so they can be more effective in emergency situations. (U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)

Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines refreshed their knowledge about F/A-18C Hornet aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 19, 2017.

Subject matter experts with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 taught ARFF Marines about the basic functions of an F/A-18C Hornet to help them become more efficient at their job.

“The purpose of the training is to get Marines familiarized with the aircraft,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rodney Harris, an aircraft rescue firefighter with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron. “It builds their confidence and allows them to do their job more proficiently.”

Not only does the training make ARFF a stronger asset to the air station, it also gives individual Marines a chance to better themselves by expanding their knowledge.

“I asked a lot of questions,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dahee Park, an aircraft rescue firefighter with H&HS. “I was realizing different perspectives and knowledge. We’ve been doing this training for a while, but it’s always interesting to know how different maintainers would treat different situations.”

This training helps with cohesion by growing trust between the squadrons and ARFF.

“It helps operations run smoother,” said Harris. “It’s easier when they know what to expect from us and we know what to expect from them during an emergency.”

Knowing about the aircraft is vital information for an ARFF Marine’s job.

“All ARFF personnel should know their aircraft,” said Park. “It’s critical because, not only is it government property and can cost the Marine Corps a lot of money, but a pilot’s life could potentially be in our hands. We want to prevent as many hazardous situations as possible.”