    CMC visits Combat Center, addresses social media misconduct

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert B. Neller, visited the Combat Center to speak to Marines at the base theater July 19, 2017. Neller addressed noncommissioned officers, staff noncommissioned officers, and commissioned officers about the importance of treating all Marines with the same respect, regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation.
    “The Marines are the ones who tackle robbers trying to steal from stores, help old ladies cross the street; Marines are the ones called to work with kids,” Neller said. “We have to always hold ourselves to that high standard of excellence and look out for one another.”
    In addition to visiting the Combat Center, Neller stopped at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, and Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego as part of an initiative to address Marines aboard various installations throughout the Corps about social media misconduct and treating each other with respect and dignity in every capacity.
    “I don’t care if you are straight or homosexual,” Neller continued. “I don’t care if your black, Asian, Muslim, Christian, male or female, All I care about is the fact that you all are Marines.”
    Additionally, Mrs. D’arcy Neller, the commandant’s wife, visited the Village Center and the Education Center and met with the spouses of NCOs, SNCOs and junior officers. The luncheons encouraged Marine Corps spouses to network and socialize with each other to discuss the morale and welfare of families on base.
    Ultimately, the commandants’ visit reiterated his faith in the future of the Marine Corps and the unwavering belief that if one wears the Marine Corps uniform, they will always be treated with the upmost respect.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2017
    Date Posted: 07.20.2017
