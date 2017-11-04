Missouri Airman recognized as volunteer of the year

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandi Mora, a tactics analyst for the 139th Airlift Wing,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandi Mora, a tactics analyst for the 139th Airlift Wing, received a volunteer of the year award from the United Way of Wyandotte, during a volunteer recognition dinner in Kansas City, Mo., April 11, 2017. Mora was recognized due to her work with the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault in Kansas City. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

A member of the 139th Airlift Wing was recognized as a volunteer of the year by a local organization.



Staff Sgt. Brandi Mora, a tactics analyst for the 139th won a volunteer of the year award from the United Way of Wyandotte County, during the 2017 volunteer recognition dinner on April 11.



Mora, a victim advocate for the Air Force’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program at the 139th, was recognized for her work with the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault (MOCSA), in Kansas City.



The mission of MOCSA according to its website is to, “improve the lives of those impacted by sexual abuse and sexual assault and prevent sexual violence in our community.”



Mora volunteers as a hospital advocate for MOCSA, providing resources and support to survivors of sexual violence.



Annually, the United Way recognizes volunteers within the community who have proven the ability to go above and beyond in their service to those around them.