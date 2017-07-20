Twentieth Air Force Chief visits the “Fighting Tigers”

Chief Master Sergeant Thomas F. Good, Twentieth Air Force command chief, made his first visit to Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, since taking over the position on June 19. Good started his trip with a dinner with 377th Air Base Wing senior non-commissioned officers, then moved to a breakfast with airmen, and lunch with junior NCOs. At each meal, Good asked all attendees to do something for him.

“When you go home to your loved ones, whoever they may be, I want you to look at them and say ‘On behalf of General Cotton and Airman Good, Thank you’,” said Good. “Tell them thank you for allowing you to serve. Watch their reactions. I bet you’ll be surprised.”

Originally from Scotland, Good came to the United States for a new job. He joined the Air Force in March of 1990 in the intelligence career field. Most recently, he served as the command chief master sergeant of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

