(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Twentieth Air Force Chief visits the “Fighting Tigers”

    Twentieth Air Force Chief visits the “Fighting Tigers”

    Photo By Senior Airman Chandler Baker | Chief Master Sgt. Thomas F. Good, Twentieth Air Force Command Chief, speaks with...... read more read more

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2017

    Story by Senior Airman Chandler Baker 

    377th Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant Thomas F. Good, Twentieth Air Force command chief, made his first visit to Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, since taking over the position on June 19. Good started his trip with a dinner with 377th Air Base Wing senior non-commissioned officers, then moved to a breakfast with airmen, and lunch with junior NCOs. At each meal, Good asked all attendees to do something for him.
    “When you go home to your loved ones, whoever they may be, I want you to look at them and say ‘On behalf of General Cotton and Airman Good, Thank you’,” said Good. “Tell them thank you for allowing you to serve. Watch their reactions. I bet you’ll be surprised.”
    Originally from Scotland, Good came to the United States for a new job. He joined the Air Force in March of 1990 in the intelligence career field. Most recently, he served as the command chief master sergeant of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2017
    Date Posted: 07.20.2017 11:06
    Story ID: 241878
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 85
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Twentieth Air Force Chief visits the “Fighting Tigers”, by SrA Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFGSC
    20AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT