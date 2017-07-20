Denham makes rounds, learns the ropes of 14th FTW mission

Col. William Denham, 14th Flying Training Wing Vice Commander, visited the L3 contracted maintainers, the 14th Mission Support Group and the 14th Medical Group from July 17-18 on Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi.



Denham has met numerous squadrons to understand the basic operation on Columbus AFB and what each team brings to the mission.



“It’s an honor to and a privilege to be here,” Denham said. “Seeing everything that goes on at Columbus, the first impressions show it’s really an entire team effort.”



Denham received the pros and cons from each briefer he interacted with, to better equip him to be an effective wing vice commander.



Denham started July 17 with a few handshakes and briefings by select contractors from the L3 maintainers.



They discussed their role, their contracts with the Air Force base and how they have an impact on producing pilots.



Afterward, Denham met with Col. Anthony Sansano, 14th MSG Commander, to visit the Fire Protection station.



Denham was shown firsthand some of the training the Fire Protection performs on a regular basis, some of the gear used during emergencies, and shown the Fire Protection station accommodations.



On the way to the Communications Building, Denham was briefed on many different buildings and their purpose.



Communications showed their computers and cooling systems, explained their roles and sent Denham on to the Security Forces Warehouse.



A traditional perimeter check and all-terrain vehicle ride with Sansano and Maj. Eric Eaton, 14th Security Forces Squadron Commander.



Denham met with 14th Medical Group July 18, where he was greeted by Col. Imelda Reedy, 14th MDG Commander.



Airman 1st Class Abigail Cruz, 14th Medical Operations Squadron Mental Health Technician, briefed Denham on various programs Columbus AFB offers Airmen who are seeking help.



From Physical Therapy to the Pharmacy, then up to the Dental Clinic Airman and sergeants briefed their duties and the unit’s duties to Denham.



After every brief Denham asked how they like Columbus AFB and why, after a few jokes and some small talk the immersion continued.



The next stop was across the base at Aerospace Physiology.



Airman 1st Class Queneth Salazar, 14th MDOS Aerospace and Operation Physiology Technician, led Denham around the halls, showing the classrooms and training rooms student pilots use throughout their training.



At the end of the tour Denham was shown a simulator used to help pilots correct for different challenges they may face during their time flying.



Denham used his 2,700 flight hours and executed three simulated flights in a row with little to no issues.



After leaving the last immersion Denham said he felt confident with the knowledge he had gained from the immersion experiences.



“Everyone has an important role in this pilot training process,” Denham said. “From the maintainers turning the wrenches to the Airman in Finance or Dental, we all contribute to the mission and it’s really cool to see.”



Compared to his last assignment as the Chief of Combat Plans for the 609th Air Operations Center at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Denham said he is glad he’ll be able to spend more time with his family.



“The tempo here is still fast with a graduation every three weeks, but I’m looking forward the most to be able to spend more time with my family,” Denham said. “I’m looking forward to a lot here.”

