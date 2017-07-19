(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force selects 2,311 BSC, LAF officers for promotion

    Air Force selects 2,311 BSC, LAF officers for promotion

    Photo By Kat Bailey | The Air Force has selected 2,311 officers for promotion as a result of the 2017B...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2017

    Story by Kat Bailey 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    The Air Force has selected 2,311 active-duty officers for promotion to colonel, lieutenant colonel and major during the 2017B Colonel and Lieutenant Colonel Biomedical Sciences Corps and Major Line of the Air Force and Biomedical Sciences Corps central selection boards.

    The boards selected 14 lieutenant colonels for promotion to colonel, 53 majors for promotion to lieutenant colonel and 2,244 captains for promotion to major.

    To view the lists, go to myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/), select “Active Duty Officer” from the drop down menu, search “Promotions Home” and scroll down to the promotion select lists.

    For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions (http://www.afpc.af.mil/myPers).

    – 30 –

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2017
    Date Posted: 07.20.2017 09:27
    Story ID: 241856
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force selects 2,311 BSC, LAF officers for promotion, by Kat Bailey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    promotion
    LAF
    AFPC
    BSC
    CY17B

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT