Air Force selects 2,311 BSC, LAF officers for promotion

The Air Force has selected 2,311 active-duty officers for promotion to colonel, lieutenant colonel and major during the 2017B Colonel and Lieutenant Colonel Biomedical Sciences Corps and Major Line of the Air Force and Biomedical Sciences Corps central selection boards.
The boards selected 14 lieutenant colonels for promotion to colonel, 53 majors for promotion to lieutenant colonel and 2,244 captains for promotion to major.
To view the lists, go to myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/), select “Active Duty Officer” from the drop down menu, search “Promotions Home” and scroll down to the promotion select lists.
For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions (http://www.afpc.af.mil/myPers).
