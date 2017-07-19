Air Force selects 2,311 BSC, LAF officers for promotion

Photo By Kat Bailey | The Air Force has selected 2,311 officers for promotion as a result of the 2017B...... read more read more Photo By Kat Bailey | The Air Force has selected 2,311 officers for promotion as a result of the 2017B central selection board for colonel, lieutenant colonel and major in the Biomedical Sciences Corps and Line of the Air Force competitive categories. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Kat Bailey) see less | View Image Page

The Air Force has selected 2,311 active-duty officers for promotion to colonel, lieutenant colonel and major during the 2017B Colonel and Lieutenant Colonel Biomedical Sciences Corps and Major Line of the Air Force and Biomedical Sciences Corps central selection boards.



The boards selected 14 lieutenant colonels for promotion to colonel, 53 majors for promotion to lieutenant colonel and 2,244 captains for promotion to major.



To view the lists, go to myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/), select “Active Duty Officer” from the drop down menu, search “Promotions Home” and scroll down to the promotion select lists.



For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions (http://www.afpc.af.mil/myPers).



