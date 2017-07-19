Seeing Clearer by Giving the Gift of Sight through a Simple Pair of Eyeglasses

The Naval Ophthalmic Support and Training Activity ( NOSTRA) is the premiere manufacturing facility for the Optical Fabrication Enterprise, and the mobile eyewear facility that makes lenses for individuals in need of eyewear. This team averages 120 pair of glasses in any given day. They sort by frame and the frames are selected by the patient.

“We don't usually get to see the patients, so when we see these people and hear the stories, it just reminds you that your work is worthwhile,” said HM3 Gary Ellick, NOSTRA.

They offer four different style of frames for the individuals to choose from. There are three plastic and one metal frames to select from. If the person does not need prescription lenses but is in need of reading glasses they have those on hand as well. Those are preassembled and come in varying degrees of strengths.

This elite group is set up here at East St. John High school and is part of the integral medical personnel who are here getting valuable training during the Louisiana Care 2017 Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission. The services that are being provided are no cost to the local communities, which includes the eyewear from this team.

The team is comprised of two technicians who run the Model Horizon II, Edging Machine Ophthalmic Lens equipment, which cuts the lenses to fit the prescription that the Ophthalmologist has prescribed. The lenses can take up to 45 seconds to 1 ½ minutes to cut the lenses, this is based on the prescription and the thickness of the lenses being prepared. SPC John Stewart and HN Sam Abate are the two who keep the machines busy manufacturing the lenses. But first there are steps that need to be done prior to the end product.

Chief Chantelle Byrd is the first step in the process. She quality checks to prescriptions to see if her team can make the glasses. There is a set of guidelines she follows; looks at the prescription, checks to see if they have the lenses within the power range to make the glasses. Once she is completed with her checks off to HM3 Gary Ellick.

They have a full stock of semi-finished lenses on hand and when a prescription is needed HM3 Gary Ellick will go through the huge variety or raw prescription glass to get the power that is needed. Then it is handed off to HM3 Marlon Perez-Cruz who looks at the prescription before the next step is done.

“In our regular day-to-day job, we don't get to see the impact of what we do. We make the glasses; we don't get to see the patients,” said Army Spc. John Stewart, McDonald Army Health Center.

Perez-Cruz will then scope and block the lenses. He ensures the lenses are suited for each individuals prescription. The lens analyzer, is used for scoping each lens. The machine, although has several uses, while on site it will be used for scoping. Scoping the lens, is done by dialing in the prescription and once this is done the machine will place three dots onto the lens. This allows for the lens to work with the patients eye to guide it towards the center of the lens for better clarity.

Next is the Blocking, the machine is block the lens in place but it will come off the lens without damaging it at the end of the process, which will then generate the prescription into them. Once this portion is completed, they get sent off to another machine that will shape the lens to the size of the frame that has been selected.

This machine is worked by HN Sam Abate and SPC John Stewart. The easiest way to explain this portion of the assembly, you worked in a wood shop and used a lathe to turn a piece of wood into a spindle for a staircase, this machine mimics that process. The round lens is trimmed, as mentioned above, to fit the frame of the glasses. The end product is a pair of eyewear for a patient who may not have had the means to purchase a pair or let alone see an Ophthalmologist. This no cost service is highly appreciated.

“This is definitely a unique experience in that we get see how our job impacts people firsthand,” said Stewart.

Chaplain Jonathan Bell, told of a gentleman who received a pair of eyeglasses.

“The look on the man's face was of pure gratitude,” said Bell, “The man just looked out and said 'Thank you God, Thank you!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2017 Date Posted: 07.19.2017 17:33 Story ID: 241802 Location: RESERVE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seeing Clearer by Giving the Gift of Sight through a Simple Pair of Eyeglasses, by MSgt Paula Aragon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.