    Disposing of unused medications

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This week’s flashback Friday is a reminder of one way to keep Airmen and families safe at home.

    On Oct. 21, 2016, Team Shaw members hosted Drug Take-Back Day at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., providing drop-off stations across base. Individuals could dispose of expired or unused medications which could be misused by adults or accidentally consumed by children.

    The Drug Enforcement Administration properly disposed of items placed in the box, preventing them from being flushed down the toilet and possibly contaminating the local water supply.

    A drop box is still available for individuals to dispose of medications in front of the 20th Medical Group satellite pharmacy near the Shaw Base Exchange main entrance.

    This work, Disposing of unused medications, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Drug Take Back
    20th Medical Group

