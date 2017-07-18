Multinational paratrooper drop draws all eyes to the sky

Photo By Maj. John Farmer | Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade jump out...... read more read more Photo By Maj. John Farmer | Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade jump out of a U.S. Air Force Reserve C-130 Hercules aircraft during an airfield seizure training exercise at Bezmer Airbase, Bulgaria, on July 18 during exercise Saber Guardian 17. Saber Guardian 17 is a U.S. Army Europe-led, multinational exercise that spans across Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania with more than 25,000 service members from 22 allied and partner nations (U.S. Army photo by Maj. John Farmer). see less | View Image Page

The Bulgarian Air Force also participated in conjunction with their own air operation, where jets and Apaches strafed the area with missiles and other ordinance as a means to “soften up” the landing area, as they say in the ordinance world.



“The confidence you get from watching these young professionals from our nation and our partnered nations training together makes me excited,” said Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, U.S. Army Europe’s (USAREUR) commanding general.



Once the landing zone is softened by the initial airstrikes, the paratroopers dropped in with one objective: to clear the airstrip of any threats. While clearing the airstrip, paratroopers established a hasty defense, a defense normally organized while in contact with the enemy or when contact is imminent and time is limited.



In total, 11 active and reserve C-130 Hercules and two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft were used to airdrop and deliver 500 paratroopers as well as two Strykers and four high mobility multiwheeled vehicles loaded with gear. The paratroopers dropped before sundown and maintained their defensive position until first light, when the support vehicles were dropped in.



The Strykers and extra gear arrived after a good defensive position was established, as a means to build up combat power and ensure a solid hold on the position.



Hodges said these different operations, included under the umbrella of SG17, show how committed our NATO and partner nations are to building a stronger Europe, while enhancing interoperability through training.



SG17 is an annual multinational exercise held in the Black Sea region as part of the USAREUR Command Joint Exercise Program. SG17 reinforces deterrence measures agreed to by NATO at the Warsaw Summit in 2016, assures our allies and partners of the enduring U.S. commitment to the collective defense and prosperity of the Black Sea region, and enables the alliance’s command and control functions.



This paratrooper drop was watched by the hundreds of people present, and also by multiple military organizations in the U.S. via live stream.



“The Canadians and Italians jumping with our U.S. Soldiers are all using our T-11 parachute, so they go through the same certifications that our troops do, said Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Sheryl Lyon, USAREUR’s senior enlisted adviser.. “This joint certification helps ensure maximum safety for the jumpers and the jump masters giving the hand signals.”



Airborne operations have been used by many nations since the first World Wars, and even though the need has decreased, training and readiness have always been present for the U.S. and our NATO allies. For anyone who asks why we still have airborne units, Hodges has a very passionate response.



“First, history,” Hodges said. “Never say we will never need airborne capabilities because history has shown us time and time again that this asset is still needed for current warfare operations abroad. Second, strategic option. Never take capabilities off the table so our leaders have the maximum number of viable options. Third, human domain. Everyone knows our airborne organizations are elite formations, and every single noncommissioned officer within raises the talent of our overall NCO corps. Once these elite NCOs join the ranks of different units and formations, they are taking that elite mentality and discipline with them to help mentor other Soldiers.”



Similar operations will take place in the future all around Europe as the U.S and partnered nations improve their working relationship and fighting forces for a stronger Europe.