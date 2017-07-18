(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Nashville District encourages public to view total eclipse at Corps of Engineers lakes

    Photo By Mark Rankin | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is encouraging the public to view...... read more read more

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2017

    Story by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 18, 2017) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is encouraging the public to view the total eclipse at Corps of Engineers lakes when the sun sweeps over Kentucky and Tennessee from approximately noon to 3 p.m. Central Time Aug. 21, 2017.

    Free viewing areas in the path of totality have been designated at Lake Barkley in Kentucky, and Cheatham Lake, Old Hickory Lake, J. Percy Priest Lake, Cordell Hull Lake, and Center Hill Lake in Tennessee.

    Lake Barkley: Tailwater Right Bank Day Use Area - Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds
    8439 U.S. Highway 62 West, Kuttawa, KY 42055

    Cheatham Lake: Right Bank Day Use Area – Duration of Totality: 1 minute 51 seconds
    1798 Cheatham Dam Road, Ashland City, TN 37015

    Old Hickory Lake:

    Laguardo Recreation Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds
    7609 Highway 109 North, Lebanon, TN 37087

    Rockland Recreation Area - Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 31 seconds
    5 Power Plant Road, Hendersonville, TN 37075

    J. Percy Priest Lake: Stones River Greenway – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 15 seconds
    3778 Bell Road, Hermitage, TN 37076

    Cordell Hull Lake:

    Defeated Creek Day Use Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds
    140 Marina Lane, Carthage, TN 37030

    Donaldson Park (also near Dale Hollow Lake) – Duration of Totality: 1 minute 1 seconds
    1110 Jackson Street, Celina, TN 38551

    Center Hill Lake: Center Hill Dam – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds
    270 Lancaster Road, Lancaster, TN 38569

    Visitors are also encouraged to stay at Corps of Engineers campgrounds in the path of totality to view the total eclipse, and are welcome to join the public at designated viewing areas. The public is reminded that detailed information about the eclipse, safety information, camping opportunities, reservations, and viewing locations is available at www.lrn.usace.army.mil/eclipse.

    (The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.)

