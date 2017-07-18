Nashville District encourages public to view total eclipse at Corps of Engineers lakes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 18, 2017) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is encouraging the public to view the total eclipse at Corps of Engineers lakes when the sun sweeps over Kentucky and Tennessee from approximately noon to 3 p.m. Central Time Aug. 21, 2017.
Free viewing areas in the path of totality have been designated at Lake Barkley in Kentucky, and Cheatham Lake, Old Hickory Lake, J. Percy Priest Lake, Cordell Hull Lake, and Center Hill Lake in Tennessee.
Lake Barkley: Tailwater Right Bank Day Use Area - Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds
8439 U.S. Highway 62 West, Kuttawa, KY 42055
Cheatham Lake: Right Bank Day Use Area – Duration of Totality: 1 minute 51 seconds
1798 Cheatham Dam Road, Ashland City, TN 37015
Old Hickory Lake:
Laguardo Recreation Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds
7609 Highway 109 North, Lebanon, TN 37087
Rockland Recreation Area - Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 31 seconds
5 Power Plant Road, Hendersonville, TN 37075
J. Percy Priest Lake: Stones River Greenway – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 15 seconds
3778 Bell Road, Hermitage, TN 37076
Cordell Hull Lake:
Defeated Creek Day Use Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds
140 Marina Lane, Carthage, TN 37030
Donaldson Park (also near Dale Hollow Lake) – Duration of Totality: 1 minute 1 seconds
1110 Jackson Street, Celina, TN 38551
Center Hill Lake: Center Hill Dam – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds
270 Lancaster Road, Lancaster, TN 38569
Visitors are also encouraged to stay at Corps of Engineers campgrounds in the path of totality to view the total eclipse, and are welcome to join the public at designated viewing areas. The public is reminded that detailed information about the eclipse, safety information, camping opportunities, reservations, and viewing locations is available at www.lrn.usace.army.mil/eclipse.
(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2017 16:16
|Story ID:
|241653
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nashville District encourages public to view total eclipse at Corps of Engineers lakes, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT