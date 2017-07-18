2d Cav. Regt. convoy crosses Romanian and Bulgarian border

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jennifer Bunn | Task Force War Eagle under the command of 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment crossed...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jennifer Bunn | Task Force War Eagle under the command of 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment crossed the border from Romania to Bulgaria July 18, 2017 for the Dragoon Guardian convoy to continue on for more Saber Guardian 17 exercises. Saber Guardian 17 is the largest Black Sea Region exercise this year with 25,000 military personnel from 22 allied and partner nations participating in training in Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria. Dragoon Guardian demonstrates the Regiment’s ability to travel through the European countries in a combined effort with each nation’s military. see less | View Image Page

RUSE, Bulgaria - Task Force War Eagle under the command of 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment crosses the border from Romania to Bulgaria July 18, 2017 in continuation of their vehicle convoy called Dragoon Guardian.



The Task Force departed Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany on June 29 and made their way through the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, and now travels through Bulgaria to the Black Sea.



Dragoon Guardian demonstrates the Regiment’s ability to travel through the European countries in a combined effort with each nation’s military.



Along the route, they participated in several multinational situational training exercises. The first exercise was Szentes Axe 17, a day time river crossing of the Mosoni-Duna River July 5 in Gyor, Hungary on a PMP Floating Bridge that was emplace by engineers assigned to the 37th Engineer Regiment, Hungarian Defense Force and 837th Brigade Engineer Battalion, U.S. Army National Guard from Wooster, Ohio.



In Romnicu Valcea, Romania on July 16 -17 the convoy met a simulated opposing force as they secured an area near the Olt River and conducted a night river crossing on a German M3 Amphibious Rig bridge and a Romanian Improved Ribbon Bridge for Saber Guardian 17.



Several community engagements occurred including combined combat capability displays that were set in various cities along the route for the Soldiers to meet the local public and show their vehicles and equipment.



Task Force War Eagle will complete Saber Guardian 17 with all the other participating nations at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. Elements from the TF will continue on to Noble Partner in Georgia. Their vehicles and equipment will be transported on the Black Sea to Georgia.