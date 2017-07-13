-CLB-8 conducts HST operations during Iron Wolf 17

Photo By Sgt. Chris Garcia | Marines observe a CH-53 taking off with an Improved Ribbon Bridge during helicopter...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Chris Garcia | Marines observe a CH-53 taking off with an Improved Ribbon Bridge during helicopter support team operations at Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 13, 2017. Marines lifted IRBs in support of 2nd Tank Battalion during Iron Wolf 17, a joint unit exercise. The Marines are with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. (U.S. Marine photo by Lance Cpl. Leynard Kyle Plazo.) see less | View Image Page

Marines with Landing Support Platoon, Combat Logistic Battalion 8, 2nd Marine Logistics Group conducted helicopter support team operations during Iron Wolf 17 at Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 13, 2017.



Marines with CLB-8 lifted five Improved Ribbon Bridges from Landing Zone Finch in support of 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Bridge Company to set up the IRBs for river crossing operations with 2nd Tank Battalion in Splash Point 30, New River during Exercise Iron Wolf.



“The Range Safety Officer and I conducted staging, armor movement and integration for 2nd Tank Battalion during Iron Wolf,” said 1st Lt. James A. Teasdale with CLB-8 Landing support Platoon, 2nd MLG.

“We kept their convoys accounted for - the tracked vehicles, field trains, combat trains and personnel from 2nd Tank Battalion, all the way down to Camp Davis.”



The exercise commenced once the CH-53 was in the air and a team of Marines stood by one of the IRBs ready to attach it to the helicopter for extraction. The process was repeated until all five IRBs were dropped at Splash Point 30 for the 8th ESB bridge company.



“The planning process was rough for this whole operation, like any operation is, but when it came down to crunch time everybody started pulling together,” said Sgt. Nathaniel E. Knipp with CLB-8 Landing Support Platoon, the LS platoon sergeant.



The Marines in small teams were spread over a large area of operations from Camp Lejeune to Camp Davis, overseeing hundreds of different vehicles that ranged from tanks to Humvees, moving from area to area.



“This was also a first time for a lot of these guys to lift something other than a beam or a block with these helicopters,” Knipp said. “If I had to sum it up, it all went out pretty well. It was excellent training for the Marines.”