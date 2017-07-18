20th MXG Airmen schedule Falcons for maintenance

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Maintenance Group work together to schedule maintenance for 79 F-16CM Fighting Falcons at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., July 12, 2017. The Airmen schedule an average of 900 tasks per month and ensure the tasks are completed to prevent excess wear to aircraft parts which could cause hazardous situations for other Airmen. Weekly meetings allow them to update each other on the status of each F-16, including which aircraft are scheduled for maintenance, operating at other locations or flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

