(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    20th MXG Airmen schedule Falcons for maintenance

    20th MXG Airmen schedule Falcons for maintenance

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexus Warner, 55th Fighter Squadron (FS) lead scheduler,...... read more read more

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Maintenance Group work together to schedule maintenance for 79 F-16CM Fighting Falcons at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., July 12, 2017. The Airmen schedule an average of 900 tasks per month and ensure the tasks are completed to prevent excess wear to aircraft parts which could cause hazardous situations for other Airmen. Weekly meetings allow them to update each other on the status of each F-16, including which aircraft are scheduled for maintenance, operating at other locations or flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2017
    Date Posted: 07.18.2017 11:46
    Story ID: 241595
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th MXG Airmen schedule Falcons for maintenance, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Shaw Air Force Base
    20th Fighter Wing
    Maintenance
    Team Shaw
    F-16CM Fighting Falcon
    20th Maintenance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT