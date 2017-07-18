U.S. Coast Guard updates electronic chart policy

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Coast Guard updated its navigation guidance for the use of electronic charts in lieu of paper charts and publications.



The updated version of Navigation and Vessel Inspection Circular (NVIC) 01-16 identifies voluntary acceptable equivalencies to paper charts and publications as well as position fixing and plotting requirements under Coast Guard Regulations.



The NVIC also provides guidance and recommendations to vessel owners and operators and chart display manufacturers.



The NVIC is available at: https://www.uscg.mil/hq/cg5/nvic/pdf/2016/NVIC_01-16_electronic_charts_and_publications.pdf.



"We took into account feedback from agency partners and industry stakeholders to adjust our electronic charts policy," said Capt. Mary Ellen J. Durley, the chief of the U.S. Coast Guard Office of Navigation Systems.



Mariners are not required to use electronic charts or electronic charting systems. The updated guidance offers a voluntary alternative means to comply with U.S. chart and publication carriage requirements.



The Coast Guard continues to welcome feedback at cgnav@uscg.mil.

