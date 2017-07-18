Sustainment Welcomes New Commander

FORT BRAGG, N.C. A change of command ceremony for the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade was held on Pike Field, June 22.

Col. Jon P. Beale assumed command of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, relieving Col. Gavin J. Gardner.

Prior to the ceremony, Deputy Commander for Support, Col. Michael R. Fenzel, presented Gardner the Legion of Merit. Fenzel also presented the Outstanding Civilian Service Medal to Gardner's wife, Lisa.

Col. Gardner focused on mission accomplishment with a constant eye on soldier welfare and morale, and that defined the rest of his tenure, noted Fenzel.

“I could not have had a greater group of leaders who I could emulate, follow, and learn from each and every day,” said the outgoing Commander, Col. Gardner. “The command team of 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade is truly an outstanding group of professionals that care for their paratroopers, and most importantly, mission readiness.”

Gardner served as the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade commander for two years, and is slated to deploy to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan to serve as the Joint Chief of Staff for U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, in support of Operation Resolute Support.

"The question of what officer could fill the large shoes that Gavin Gardner leaves was answered very quickly, and reassured everyone in this command," said Fenzel. "Col. Jon Beale is an extraordinary officer whose reputation proceeds him."

Beale previously served as the Support Operations Officer for the 1st Theater Sustainment Command in Fort Bragg, and deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Inherent Resolve as the Strategic Plans and Operations Chief in September, 2016.

“To the providers of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, it is an honor to serve with each and every one of you in this unit,” said Beale. “Your passionate regard for the honor of this team is accredited to your professionalism, and is the clearest example of selfless service.”

“I promise you my resolute commitment and our shared service to this outstanding organization,” said Beale.

Incoming Commander, Col. Beale concludes his message by promising to stay committed and continue to share services with the 82nd Airborne Division community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2017 Date Posted: 07.18.2017 09:45 Story ID: 241562 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainment Welcomes New Commander, by PV2 Audrianna Arellano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.