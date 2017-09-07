NMCRS Bahrain Volunteers Recognized for Dedication

MANAMA, Bahrain (NNS) – The Bahrain Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) honored volunteers during an appreciation ceremony in the Freedom Souq, July 9 at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain.

NMCRS is a private, non-profit volunteer organization with the goal of providing financial and educational assistance to active duty and retired service members and family members when in need.

NSA Bahrain’s Commanding Officer Captain Darren Guenther handed out letters of appreciation in recognition of the men and women who volunteered their time to NMCRS.

“It’s our Sailors and Marines who benefit from the hard work that you all put into this,” Guenther said. NMCRS provides financial relief directly to sailors for a variety of needs.

In 2017, through the help of volunteers, NMCRS Bahrain gave 1,550 accumulative volunteer service hours through the number of programs the society offers. During the year, volunteers handed out 10 "Baby's First Seabags," provided more than $30,550 in financial assistance and 63 Quick Assist Loans.

The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society relies on donations and volunteers to provide help to service members and their families in their time of need.

“NMCRS is a vital contributor to unit readiness; it provides lifelines to Sailors and Marines when circumstances exceed their financial ability to cope on their own,” said Sarah Morales, NMCRS co-publicity lead. “We offer various types of financial assistance and counseling to service members, their families, and retirees when they need it the most.”

Financial assistance can take the forms of quick assist loans, assistance for emergency travel, bridge loans, repairs and disaster relief assistance, as well as budget for baby workshops. At larger installations, a service member will also find health education and post-combat support, thrift stores, visiting nurses and other support programs.

This year NMCRS Bahrain with the assistance of NSA Bahrain and tenant commands raised $76,000 and over the last three years has raised almost $200,000.

"A monetary goal is not the focus for the NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive, the goal is 100% contact with the Sailors and Marines,” said Chief Master-at-Arms Matthew Littrel, base coordinator for the Active Duty Fund Drive. “This is to ensure that the word is being spread about the NMCRS and all the benefits we offer to our active duty Sailors & Marines, retirees and their families."

The NMCRS accepts donations year round.

As of July 1, the NMCRS Bahrain office gave out over $112,000 dollars in assistance, which puts us on pace to nearly double the amount of assistance we provided last year,” said Littrel.

The easiest way to donate to the society is online at https://donate.nmcrs.org/page/contribute/donate2015.

