Interviews:
1-CAPT Mark Vandroff, NSWCCD Commanding Officer
2-Dr. Tim Arcano, NSWCCD Technical Director
3-NDCS Ryan Langley, NEDU Master Diver
4-LT Jonathan Brown, Dive Medical Officer
5-CDR Jay Young, NEDU Commanding Officer
6-LCDR Junior Lorah, NEDU Executive Officer
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2017 17:10
|Story ID:
|241488
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, International Submarine Races 2017, Navy Interviews, by Jake Cirksena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT