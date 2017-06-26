(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    International Submarine Races 2017, Navy Interviews

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2017

    Story by Jake Cirksena 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division

    Interviews:
    1-CAPT Mark Vandroff, NSWCCD Commanding Officer
    2-Dr. Tim Arcano, NSWCCD Technical Director
    3-NDCS Ryan Langley, NEDU Master Diver
    4-LT Jonathan Brown, Dive Medical Officer
    5-CDR Jay Young, NEDU Commanding Officer
    6-LCDR Junior Lorah, NEDU Executive Officer

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2017
    Date Posted: 07.17.2017 17:10
    Story ID: 241488
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Submarine Races 2017, Navy Interviews, by Jake Cirksena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NSWCCD Carderock Vandroff Arcano International Submarine Races submarine sub STEM innovation science

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT