Paratroopers Conduct Crane Training

FORT BRAGG, N.C. Paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, 151st Division Aerial Delivery, Quartermaster Company conducted Crane and Hoist safety training, July 12.

"This is the first time we've taught this class," said Jason Upchurch, Project Manager for Fort Bragg Department of Public Works. "I hope it's going to keep people safe while they're using the crane and hoist."

The Atlantic Hoist and Crane Incorporation installed cranes in the Heavy Rig Drop Site for routine operations.

Spc. Kara Agnew, a Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, 151st Division Aerial Delivery, Quartermaster Company, explains some of the challenges paratroopers have faced prior to the crane and hoist training.

"In the past, it was very challenging when they told you to pick up a load, and you have no idea which direction your taking the crane or how to even operate it," said Agnew.

Among many different areas of training, Paratroopers learned how to prep the crane before use in order to properly conduct operations.

Pfc. Ruby Vargas, a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, 151st Division Aerial Delivery, Quartermaster Company, says there is always room to learn in aerial delivery.

"Since I came to Aerial Delivery, there has been a lot to learn here, especially vehicle nomenclature," said Vargas.

Upchurch hopes the crane training will prevent some of the wear and tear on the equipment.

"The biggest thing I want to see is that [Paratroopers] use their cranes safely," said Upchurch. "If they use their cranes safely, then they won't have some of the issues they've seen in the past."

