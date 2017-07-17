Geronimo mine roller training

Geronimo paratroopers understand the importance of mastering the basics with their equipment through instruction and hands-on training. Geronimo recently had a platoon-sized group of paratroopers take part in a mine roller class. the mine roller is designed to protect a vehicle and more importantly, Soldiers from being hurt or killed by improvised explosive devices.



The paratroopers were attentive and enthused as the instructor showed them each step in connecting and disconnecting the mine roller from the MRV or multi-role vehicle. Once the classroom portion was finished, the paratroopers practice what they were just instructed; they performed preventative maintenance checks and services on the large mine roller, checking even down to the nuts and bolts for anything that could make the machine inoperable.



The final step to completing the course was a practical exercise, where Soldiers connect and disconnect the mine roller from the vehicle, reposition the roller depending on terrain, and go through each step of mechanical operations. With each iteration, the Soldier would gain in proficiency and build confidence.



Geronimo must be well trained because they are currently in charge of the theater response force in Afghanistan. This mission requires them to respond at a moments notice to provide support anywhere in the region.

