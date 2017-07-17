More than 300 Moody Air Force Base, Ga., Airmen deployed to Southwest Asia to aid the 74th Fighter Squadron’s A-10C Thunderbolt II mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2017 11:42
|Story ID:
|241413
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|38
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 74th Fighter Squadron Thunder deploys to Southwest Asia, by Amn Gregory Nash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT