    74th Fighter Squadron Thunder deploys to Southwest Asia

    Photo By Airman Gregory Nash | Moody Airmen await take off on a C-17 Globemaster III prior to deploying, July 11,

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2017

    Story by Airman Gregory Nash 

    Moody Air Force Base

    More than 300 Moody Air Force Base, Ga., Airmen deployed to Southwest Asia to aid the 74th Fighter Squadron’s A-10C Thunderbolt II mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2017
    Date Posted: 07.17.2017
    Story ID: 241413
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74th Fighter Squadron Thunder deploys to Southwest Asia, by Amn Gregory Nash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen
    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    9th Air Force
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Flying Tigers
    Ninth Air Force
    Battlefield Airmen
    23d Wing
    23 Wing
    Team Moody
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail

