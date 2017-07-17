74th Fighter Squadron Thunder deploys to Southwest Asia

Photo By Airman Gregory Nash | Moody Airmen await take off on a C-17 Globemaster III prior to deploying, July 11,...... read more read more

Photo By Airman Gregory Nash | Moody Airmen await take off on a C-17 Globemaster III prior to deploying, July 11, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. More than 300 Airmen deployed to Southwest Asia to aid the 74th Fighter Squadron’s A-10C Thunderbolt II mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greg Nash) see less | View Image Page