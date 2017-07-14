CNRC Visits NRD St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC), visited Navy Recruiting District St. Louis (NRD) and met with Sailors and civilian personnel July 10-12.



Garvin met with personnel to thank them for what they do and get feedback on recruiting issues they feel need to be improved as recruiting command goes through a transformation process.



“I want them to think about how to make the process better and how to make recruiting nation more effective while making it more efficient,” Garvin said.



Garvin asked for patience and open communication during the change.



“It affects the entire force and we need your good ideas because you guys are the experts at recruiting,” said Garvin. “With change comes opportunity.”



Garvin stated that it is the Sailors who are the Navy’s best resources.



“When you look at the flight deck of an aircraft carrier it always blows civilians away these are 19 to 21-year-old men and women out there doing incredibly dangerous, but very important stuff and you just don’t see that in the civil sector,” said Garvin.



Garvin also added command leaders are happy with the caliber of Sailors they have coming to their duty stations.



“They see that they are getting great Sailors coming through the door and that’s because you guys are bringing in the right people,” said Garvin.



The visit to St. Louis was Garvin’s first trip to a NRD since he assumed command of NRC last week.

