Fort McCoy AFAP committee works with CYS to expand teen programs

Two local issues are making progress while the five issues submitted to Installation Management Command (IMCOM) as part of the fiscal year 2017 Fort McCoy Army Family Action Plan (AFAP) Conference were returned to the garrison.



The AFAP conference was held Nov. 2-3, 2016, to discuss quality-of-life concerns submitted by members of the Fort McCoy community. Seven delegates representing the Total Army Family reviewed the eight issues that were submitted. Of those issues, five were forwarded to IMCOM, one was not worked as delegates decided it did not fall within the AFAP forum purview, and two remained local.



With the reduction in IMCOM staff, criteria for accepting AFAP issues have changed. The five issues submitted by Fort McCoy for fiscal year 2017 were returned to the installation because they did not meet the new criteria. IMCOM personnel said four of the issues did not fall within the Department of the Army tasking authority to resolve as other agencies have overarching authority. One issue, involving awareness of benefits after retirement, could be reworded and sent again in fiscal year 2018.



Two local issues are being worked by Child & Youth Services (CYS) subject-matter experts. Progress is being reported quarterly at AFAP Steering Committee meetings.



• Transportation for middle school/teens to Youth Services from South Post during summer and school breaks. The delegates recommended that CYS provide afternoon transportation to pick up military youth grades 6-12 from South Post bus stops and transport to/from Youth Program.



• Lack of nonfacility-based programming for youth at South Post Housing. The delegates recommended that CYS offer regular programming on South Post Housing during the summer months using the pavilion and other features. It was also recommended that the Summer Youth Program move to South Post to accommodate the surge of military youth.



Starting June 12, a shuttle service began running Tuesday through Friday between the South Post community Center and the Youth Center. The shuttle is available to military youth who have completed sixth through 12th grades and are registered with CYS.



Youth can catch the bus at 12:45 p.m. at the community center. Youth can take the return bus to South Post, which will arrive at 4:30 p.m., or parents may pick up their children at the Youth Center by 5:30 p.m. Youth must sign up in advance for the daily shuttle. The shuttle will be available through Aug. 18.



The Youth Center also will conduct teen programming from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays at Patriot Park or the South Post Community Center. Youths must be signed up for each Monday's activities by Friday of the previous week.



To help Families learn more about available programming, both CYS and the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) will also be added to the Army Community Service inprocess assessment question regarding whether Soldiers or Family members would like to receive monthly or bi-weekly newsletters to stay informed of upcoming events.



The next AFAP Steering Committee meeting is scheduled for Aug. 10. Local issues will be reviewed then.



Issues may be submitted year-round for the annual conference. The fiscal year 2018 conference will be held Nov. 1-2, 2017, with a submission cutoff date of Sept. 8. Issue and volunteer forms may be picked up at Army Community Service, building 2111, or found online at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/us/mccoy/programs/army-family-action-plan. Please ensure that any issues submitted are within the Department of the Army tasking authority to resolve and do not fall under other agencies.



For more information, call the Army Family Action Plan program manager at 608-388-2359.



(Article prepared by Army Community Service.)

