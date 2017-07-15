Photo By Cpl. Daniel Jean-Paul | CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – Lance Cpl. Kevin Mendezcuello takes his turn at...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Daniel Jean-Paul | CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – Lance Cpl. Kevin Mendezcuello takes his turn at Gunner’s Gym Bench Press Competition July 15 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The lifters competed for the opportunity to have their names placed on the 300 wall at Gunner’s Gym. Mendezcuello is an engineer equipment operator with 3rd Transportation Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Kelcey Seymour) see less | View Image Page

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – Marine Corps Community Services Semper Fit hosted a bench press competition Fit July 15 at Gunner’s Gym aboard Camp Foster.

The competition was held to encourage fitness by giving competitors the chance to have their name placed on the 300 wall at Gunner’s Gym by successfully lifting 300 pounds or more.

“It provided some motivation to get you into the gym and keep pushing yourself,” said Nathan Hill, a sport specialist with MCCS Semper Fit.

During the competition, the competitors had three tries to successfully bench press the weight. After each lift they have the option to change the weight will lift in the next round.

“I started weight lifting about a year ago,” said Lance Cpl. Kevin Mendezcuello, an engineer equipment operator with 3rd Transportation Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force. “This makes me feel better about myself, like I accomplished something.”

The bench press competition is held every few months by Semper Fit and is open to anyone with base access. The competition is free and everyone is encouraged to participate. For more information about the event visit www.mccsokinawa.com.





(U.S. Marine Corps story by Pfc. Kelcey Seymour)