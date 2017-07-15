(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Gunner’s Gym Bench Press Competition

    Gunner’s Gym Bench Press Competition

    Photo By Cpl. Daniel Jean-Paul | CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – Lance Cpl. Kevin Mendezcuello takes his turn at...... read more read more

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.15.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – Marine Corps Community Services Semper Fit hosted a bench press competition Fit July 15 at Gunner’s Gym aboard Camp Foster.
    The competition was held to encourage fitness by giving competitors the chance to have their name placed on the 300 wall at Gunner’s Gym by successfully lifting 300 pounds or more.
    “It provided some motivation to get you into the gym and keep pushing yourself,” said Nathan Hill, a sport specialist with MCCS Semper Fit.
    During the competition, the competitors had three tries to successfully bench press the weight. After each lift they have the option to change the weight will lift in the next round.
    “I started weight lifting about a year ago,” said Lance Cpl. Kevin Mendezcuello, an engineer equipment operator with 3rd Transportation Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force. “This makes me feel better about myself, like I accomplished something.”
    The bench press competition is held every few months by Semper Fit and is open to anyone with base access. The competition is free and everyone is encouraged to participate. For more information about the event visit www.mccsokinawa.com.


    (U.S. Marine Corps story by Pfc. Kelcey Seymour)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2017
    Date Posted: 07.17.2017 03:18
    Story ID: 241355
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunner’s Gym Bench Press Competition, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Bench Press
    Semper Fit
    300
    Competition
    Bench Press competition
    Gunner’s Gym
    Gunner’s Gym Bench Press Competition
    300 pounds
    300 Bench Press
    Semper Fit Bench Press
    Semper Fit 300

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT