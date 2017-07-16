VING Soldiers conduct SRP

Photo By Pfc. Leona Hendrickson | VIRGIN ISLANDS- (Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Pruitt, Joint Force Headquarters...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Leona Hendrickson | VIRGIN ISLANDS- (Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Pruitt, Joint Force Headquarters North Carolina, demonstrates the tracking of the Soldier Readiness Process recording system to VING Adjutant General Deborah Howell on July 15. SRP is being conducted to ensure soldiers records are up to date for the new personnel and pay system IPPS-A. (US Army photo by Pfc. Leona C. Hendrickson) UNCLASSIFIED – Cleared for public release. For additional information contact VING PAD 340-712-7942; DSN 727-7942 see less | View Image Page

The VIARNG personnel section spearheaded the effort with support from a team from National Guard Bureau.



“Our mission here is to ensure that when we leave the Virgin Islands will be as close to baseline which means everyone has had their records reviewed within the last 12 months” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Demers, National Guard Bureau Human Resource Personnel Division, Senior Personnel Advisor. “And any changes that need to be made are updated and captioned in the system.”



The purpose for this SRP is to insure that the Soldiers records are updated for the Army’s new personnel and pay system, Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army. IPPS-A will replace all the Army’s current systems such as iPerms and eMILPO.



“The process is moving pretty smoothly for me,” said Spc. Clemrick Bryan, 662nd Engineer Company. “I did not have any major changes or challenges.”



Approximately 703 soldiers from VING are expected to go through the SRP. They will have the opportunity to update their family care plan, medical records, education, pay, and life insurance information.



“We are happy to be here to help” said Demers. “We are not here to inspect the state or leave you with a laundry list of things to fix after we are gone. We are here to do the work and while we are doing the work we are also providing training to the full time VING staff so they can continue this work after we leave.”



The NGB team will be having a SRP Workshop the following week on St. Croix before they head to St. Thomas to conduct SRP for the remaining VING soldiers.