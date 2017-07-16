US, Romanian forces build bridge at Bordusani

Photo By Pvt. Nicholas Vidro | The RoS Lascar Catargiu 47, a Romanian naval vessel, simulates fire to the shore of...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Nicholas Vidro | The RoS Lascar Catargiu 47, a Romanian naval vessel, simulates fire to the shore of the Danube River during a river crossing exercise at Bordusani, Romania on July 16, 2017. The combined exercise was one of the major events of Saber Guardian, a US European Command, US Army Europe-led exercise exercise between the US and its Allies and partners across Eastern Europe designed to enhance a unified command and deter aggression in the region. (Photo by Army Pfc. Nicholas Vidro, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

BORDUSANI, Romania – Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 2nd Cavalry Regiment successfully completed a crossing of the Danube River with Romanian Allies at Bordusani, Romania on July 16, 2017.



The river crossing was complemented with a large scale tactical demonstration, joining together the Romanian air and naval forces as well. One of the highlights included a tank and ship assault against a simulated enemy providing cover for the crossing vehicles. Many Romanian and American military and civilian leaders were also present to witness the event.



The operation is a part of Saber Guardian, a US European Command, US Army Europe-led exercise taking place in multiple countries in Eastern Europe, designed to enhance a unified military command that improves the ability of each country to deter aggression.



The river crossing focused on a combined contingent of Romanian T-55 battle tanks and American M1126 Stryker Combat Vehicles. The panels of a floating bridge were pushed into place by Romanian boats and secured by Romanian soldiers before the combined convoy was allowed to move across the river.



Capt. Christopher Frost, commander of Company A, 1st Battalion, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, explained how this exercise was important for Romanian Allies, as well his own Soldiers.



“This training exercise has allowed us to asses the differences between our Strykers and their tanks, as well as given the soldiers more time to learn about the ins and outs of their vehicles,” he said.



Understanding the differences between the vehicles allowed previous weaknesses to be turned into strengths for these Allies, now working together as a singular unit. Frost went on to compliment his Romanian comrades on how the two armies have come together in such a short time.



“Our Allies have made unit integration extremely easy for us and now there's barely a difference between working with them and with our own soldiers,” he said.



Both countries had only practiced the exercise for two days before putting everything into action. This type of determination on both sides proved that these Allies are ready to become a cohesive fighting force at a moment's notice. Romanian Capt. Lucian Boboc, commander of the Company 3, 114th Armored Battalion, was quick to agree that teamwork proved vital to the successful crossing.



“Working alongside the Americans was great, in my opinion, because they adapted to work with us in a short amount of time,” he said.