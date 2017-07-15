372nd Military Police Battalion installs new leader

Photo By Sgt. Tyrone Williams | Maj. Ronald A. Lane Jr. (left), incoming commander, 372nd Military Police Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tyrone Williams | Maj. Ronald A. Lane Jr. (left), incoming commander, 372nd Military Police Battalion, accepts the colors from Col. Robert F. Weir (right), commander, 74th Troop Command, during the passing of the colors portion of the change of command ceremony at the D.C. Armory, Washington, D.C., July 15, 2017. The passing the colors is a military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority from one commanding officer to another. see less | View Image Page

Washington, D.C. (July 15, 2017) - Maj. Roland A. Lane, Jr. assumed command of the 372nd Military Police Battalion from outgoing commander, Maj. Michael B. Funderburk during the Change of Command Ceremony, Saturday, July 15, 2017, at the D.C. National Guard Armory.



The three companies, under the 372nd MP Battalion, have been busy within the past 24 months. The 276th MP Co. deployed to Guantanamo Naval Base, Cuba in 2016 and returned to Washington, D.C. earlier this year. The 275th and 273rd MP Companies augmented Fort Belvoir law enforcement in live fire missions. The Soldiers also provided support during the 58th Presidential Inauguration and Women's March on Washington in January, two logistics-heavy tasks requiring many resources, communication during the event, and strategic planning.



"It felt very good to see our Soldiers put into action while tasked to provide pedestrian and traffic support to the U.S. Capitol Police and the Secret Service during the Inauguration," Funderburk said. "I saw Soldiers and leaders step up and put forth their best efforts to work tireless hours for that. We were very successful representing the U.S. Army and D.C. Guard, being able to work seamlessly with our interagency and law enforcement partners."



Funderburk assumes a new leadership position in engineering project management with the Joint Special Operations Command.



"At JSOC, I'll be putting my military police hat to the side, and putting on my engineering hat," Funderburk said.



Lane was recently the Deployment Mobilization Readiness Branch Chief. He said he understands the importance of overall unit readiness and looks to continue the outgoing commander's strategy.



"Every Soldier has to be ready, properly positioned, properly led, and prepared to go wherever they are called upon to go," Lane said.