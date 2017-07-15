Col. Locke Assumes Command of 128th ARW

Milwaukee, Wisc.– The 128th Air Refueling Wing welcomed Col. James Locke as their new commander during the change of command ceremony held at General Mitchell Airfield, Milwaukee, Wisc. July 15.



Locke assumed command of the 128th ARW from Col. Dan Yenchesky. The ceremony was officiated by Brig. Gen. Gary Ebben, assistant adjutant general for the Wisconsin Air National Guard.



“It is not without the support of our families, friends and champions in our communities that this organization is able to perform its mission on behalf of our nation and in the cause of freedom”, said Locke. He went on to thank his family and special guests.



Locke expressed his appreciation to Yenchesky for empowering the Wing, delivering mission assurance in support of state disaster response and for his support of combatant commanders across the globe.



Lauding the Wing’s long list of state and federal mission support, Locke reminded service members that “big things are happening in history and we are a part of it. The KC-135 Stratotankers out there on the ramp, if they could speak, we would be in awe of where they have been and the things they have been a witness to.”



In closing, Locke promised the men and women of the 128th ARW that he will “have your back in the next chapter of the 128thth history” and led the audience in reciting the Airman’s Creed.

Previously Locke served as Vice Wing Commander for the 128th ARW. The refueling unit is responsible for maintaining worldwide unit readiness for KC-135 combat support operations.



Locke received his commission in 1989 after graduating from the Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at California State University, Sacramento. He is a command pilot with more than 3,100 flying hours.



Yenchesky will be assigned as chief of staff for the Air National Guard at the Wisconsin Joint Force Headquarters.



The change of command ceremony is rooted in military history dating back to the 18th century. The unit’s unique organizational flag is passed to the individual assuming the command to symbolize the assumption of the duties and responsibilities the come with the position.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2017 Date Posted: 07.16.2017 13:04 Story ID: 241331 Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Locke Assumes Command of 128th ARW, by SMSgt Kristen Stanley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.