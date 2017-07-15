(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Command Chief Ron C. Anderson Visits the IRT Mission in Louisiana

    AMIT, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2017

    Story by Master Sgt. Paula Aragon 

    Joint Force Headquarters, New Mexico National Guard

    He came to see first hand how the military personnel of the multi-service branches integrate with each other to get the medical mission accomplished. He visited two sites, St. John and Tangipahoa Parishes, while others who also came along visited the third site, Assumption Parish.
    “I am proud of what you do! You show the gentler side of the military and this is translated to the local population who may have never had the opportunity to meet someone in uniform or possibly have never be exposed to the military,” said Anderson.
    Anderson took the time to meet several members within each site and coined several who went above and beyond. Technical Sgt. Dustin Judice and SrA Tori Haase were two members from the Tangipahoa area who received a coin. Although these members went above their jobs to assist those around them, there was one individual who captured the hearts of that Parish, who goes out of his way day or night to help those who are helping his community, Mr. Allen Moore Jr.
    Earlier in the day at the morning brief, LCDR Kumigai told of how Mr. Moore would ensure the facilities were in working order or just in need of so sprucing up. If he couldn't find what was needed to get the job done he would create something that would get the job done. Mr. Moore went as far as lending the school his father's flag for the flag ceremony. Though the members were hesitant, he insisted.
    “It's folded wrong,” said Moore.
    Moore having had some dental work done, was pulled to come and meet Anderson. Despite being numb he was very gracious for the opportunity.

    “On behalf of General Rice and myself, I want to present you with this coin. It's people like you who make training missions like this an incredible experience,” said Anderson. “Thank you for what you do.”
    This outpouring of thanks touched Moore to his very heart, and tears were shed. A humble man. Both men hugged.
    “Those are a lot of keys!” said Anderson.
    “Yes sir,” said Moore, with a smile.
    “Working together with members of the community and the valuable training we receive from missions such as this, is just one aspect of what the military is all about. The gentler side,” said Anderson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2017
    Date Posted: 07.16.2017 12:18
    Story ID: 241328
    Location: AMIT, LA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Chief Ron C. Anderson Visits the IRT Mission in Louisiana, by MSgt Paula Aragon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NGB
    IRT
    ANG
    Tangipahoa Parish

