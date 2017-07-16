Good Intel Goes A Long Way

U.S. FIFTH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS – Deep with the confines of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), dimly lit screens illuminate a room, and information only some are privilege to zooms across screens. This is just another day at work for Intelligence Specialist (IS) 3rd Class Nathan Popejoy.



Popejoy, a native of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, graduated from Slippery Rock Area High School in July 2015 and joined the Navy in October that same year.



“I joined to start my life off with some extra money as well as gaining life experience. I am also looking forward to getting my college education paid for in the future” said Popejoy.



Popejoy reported for duty to Bataan in May 2016 to start working in the intelligence field.



“We read a lot of information, we study it a lot, then we take that information to the leadership and give them more background before they make high-level decisions,” said Popejoy.



Intelligence gathering and analysis are not the only things Popejoy is doing out to sea. On his off time he enjoys catching up on news about his favorite sports teams and finds motivation by continuing his study of the Bible and growing in his faith. He also mentions that the care packages from his family never disappoint.



“I look at sports news and the Pittsburgh Penguins are almost to the Stanley Cup so that’s really exciting, plus the care packages I get from my family keep my spirits up,” exclaimed Popejoy.



Popejoy is optimistic about the future, “I’m creating good study habits for when I go to college and I’m developing a good work ethic to take with me into the next chapter of my life.”



The Bataan is deployed as part of a regular rotation of forces to support maritime security operations, provide crisis response capability, and increase theater security cooperation while providing a forward naval presence in the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of operations.

