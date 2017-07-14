Army Military Police Regiment Recieves New Chief

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – The Military Police Corps Regiment’s storied history began a new chapter during a Nutter Field House relinquishment-of-commandant ceremony held here, July 14, 2017.



Brig. Gen. Donna Martin received the regimental colors from Maj. Gen. Kent Savre, the commanding general of Maneuver Support Center Of Excellence, signifying her assumption as the new Chief of Military Police Corps Regiment and Commandant of the U.S. Army Military Police School from outgoing Commandant Brig. Gen. Kevin Vereen.



“The United States Army Military Police Corps is a big deal – critical to our Army – critical to our national security – and the standard bearer for professional policing around the world,” said Savre during the ceremony. "So, the responsibility of leading the MP Corps and our school here at Fort Leonard Wood must only be entrusted to the most committed and competent senior leaders. And for the past two years, Kevin Vereen has more than lived up to this immense responsibility.”



Savre added that under Vereen’s leadership the Military Police Corps has earned its precedence in all Army future concepts through Vereen’s unique ability to promote a deeper understanding of the social and personnel considerations necessary for the military police mission of the future.



“Kevin committed countless hours to building confidence and trust in our Army, with our sister services, with our allies, and with the American people,” Savre added. He contributed to Army Readiness by providing 48,000 military police Soldiers, Non-commissioned officers , warrant officers and commissioned officers. He improved the Military Police School’s poise and exceeded standards resulting in accreditation through the Triennial Assessment and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Commission.”



“Simply put – Kevin truly lived the mantra: ‘Of the troops and for the troops.’” [He] listened to the Chief of Staff of the Army’s priorities … and ultimately increased Army readiness, built capability for the future and took care of our Soldiers and families,” said Savre.



Savre then brought attention to the Military Police School’s 49th commandant.



“You know, I’ve presided over a lot of these ceremonies in my career and can honestly say that no one has more aggressively pulled the colors from my hands than General Martin,” Savre added with a smile.



Savre shared his congratulations and made it clear to all in attendance that he has absolute trust and confidence in Brig. Gen. Martin’s abilities to further the Regiment.



Martin, while standing in front of Soldiers in formation discussed her commitment to her new roles.



“It’s a tremendous honor to be a part of this great ‘Team of Teams’ and the finest regiment in the Army.” Martin said. "To the officers, Soldiers, civilians and families of the Military Police Regiment, I will give you 100 percent every day, as we continue to accomplish our mission and ensure our Soldiers have the right policies, the right equipment and resources to execute all Military police warfighting functions.”



Martin added that she believes the Soldiers of the Military Police Regiment are all part of something bigger than themselves. She pledged to do her part to ensure all military police accomplish their collective mission and destiny.



“I view our new relationship much like a successful marriage,” she said. "I will contribute my part, and I will communicate with you every day. I want to be alongside you helping achieve your personal and professional goals.”



“I will contribute my sweat, determination and hard work along with you, as we accomplish what only we can do,” she added. “’Team of Teams.’ 'Of the Troops, for the troops.'”

