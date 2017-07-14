Col. Denham flies head first into the 14th Operations Group

It’s a bright Tuesday morning as Col. William Denham, 14th Flying Training Wing Vice Commander meets with Col. Stan Lawrie, 14th Operations Group Commander July 11, 2017, on Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi.



Much of the new Vice Commander’s morning was filled with greetings and meetings with every aspect of the 14th OG.



Starting with meeting the 14th OG leadership, Denham sat in and was introduced to the leader’s backgrounds and capabilities within the group.



Before they got into the numbers and details of the 14th OG, Denham wanted to be clear he was only told the truth.



“I don’t want a dog and pony show, give me all the punches,” said Denham.



Lawrie then had a 30 minute brief on his group’s numbers pertaining to the pilot training operations.



After the briefing Denham was shown around the 14th OG building and led into the neighboring 37th and 41st Flying Training Squadrons.



Being shown around the T-6 Texan II aircraft squadrons Denham asked questions and was introduced to more details specific to this squadron’s pilot production.



“We are the heart of Columbus Air Force Base, as far as the T-6 program,” said Lt. Col. Derek Oakley, 41st FTS Commander.



From the T-6 squadrons Denham was shown the 49th Flying Training Squadron. The flying squadron that produces pilots from the T-38 airframe.



All pilots will go through the 50th Flying Training Squadron and Denham met the commander, Lt. Col. Nathan Smith.



Smith briefed Denham on many different statistics regarding everything from the aircraft across the squadron to the student and instructor pilots.



To complete the student pilot squadrons Denham visited the 43rd Flying training Squadron to learn about the T-1 and the mission held at the 43rd FTS.



“We produce some amazing pilots here, sir,” said Lt. Col. Brent Drown in regards to the many extra hours in various areas of training the T-1 student pilots see in their time at the 43rd FTS.



Constructive information was distributed in the forms of graphs and data tables to visually show what every squadron was capable of.



Last was for Denham to visit the air traffic control tower and radar room.



The rooms provided Airmen to step into the briefing role and let Airman 1st Class Spencer Hurlburt explain the impact of each unit inside the Radar Approach and Control building and the Control Tower.



“Every tower is different and Columbus is unique because of the three runways,” said Master Sgt. Garrick Christian, 14th OSS Chief Controller.



Denham then met back at the 14th OG building to completet his first immersion into Columbus AFB.

