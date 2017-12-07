15th MEU, America ARG to conduct training in Hawai'i

Whether bringing food and supplies to people in need or conducting a raid to remove a wanted individual from the battlefield, the MEU-ARG provides our nation with an on-call, forward deployed crisis response force.



The training conducted in Hawai‘i will allow the Marines and Sailors to sustain skills developed during a comprehensive six-month pre-deployment training cycle, and will include planning and execution of ship-to-shore operations, a company-sized helicopter and amphibious raid, combat marksmanship and fire support operations, which includes calling in artillery.



The America ARG and 15th MEU departed Naval Base San Diego Friday, July 7, to begin a routine seven-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation.



“This training is significant because it carries on the high standards and mission effectiveness we reached over predeployment work ups,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Byrne, the operations officer for the 15th MEU. “As we make our way into the next phase of our deployment, we want to extend to our partners and allies the best we have to offer. We have a responsibility to our nation and allies to be the best crisis response and contingency force. Maintaining our proficiency to be ready when called upon and building relationships in the countries we visit remains our top priority.”



After sustainment training in Hawai‘i, the America ARG and 15th MEU will sail into the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to participate in bilateral training exercises and conduct operations throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific. The series of scheduled bilateral engagements is meant to strengthen interoperability with allies and partners to enhance regional security and stability.



The America ARG is comprised of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), the flag ship for Amphibious Squadron Three and the 15th MEU, which is embarking on its maiden deployment, as well as the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52).



The 15th MEU is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force comprised of a ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 5th Marines; an aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (Reinforced); and a combat logistics element, Combat Logistics Battalion 15.



