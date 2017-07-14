Distinguished Visitors observe Multinational Engineer Capabilities during Resolute Castle

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. John Haas, battalion commander of the 391st Engineer Battalion, South...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. John Haas, battalion commander of the 391st Engineer Battalion, South Carolina National Guards, briefs U.S. Ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm and Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe, about the development of multiple range facilities and improving infrastructure in support of Resolute Castle 17 at the Joint National Training Center in Cincu, Romania July 14, 2017. Resolute Castle 17 is scheduled from April 14-Sept. 30, 2017 in various ‬locations throughout Poland and Romania. This U.S.-led, multinational training exercise, promotes regional stability and security while training construction engineers on their combined mission capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Geiger) see less | View Image Page

CINCU, Romania – U.S. Ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm, Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe, and many other military delegates visited multinational engineer Soldiers while deployed in support of Resolute Castle 17 at the Joint National Training Center in Cincu, Romania July 14, 2017.



‭Resolute Castle 17 is scheduled from April 14-Sept. 30, 2017 in various ‬locations throughout Poland and Romania. This U.S.-led, multinational training exercise, promotes regional stability and security while training construction engineers on their combined mission capabilities. ‬



Those multi-component forces and their collective assets are developing multiple range facilities and improving infrastructure for NATO Allies and partners ‬to utilize during future exercise in Europe. These upgrades to the Joint National Training Center in Cincu will enable NATO forces to sustain combat readiness while strengthening partnered capabilities.



Approximately 300 service members are currently participating in the training event, which includes Soldiers from the 10th Engineer Brigade, Romanian Land Forces; the United Kingdom Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers (Militia); the U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1; units from the South Carolina and North Carolina Army National Guards; and the 926th Engineer Brigade, U.S. Army Reserves. Throughout the seven-month exercise, roughly 2,100 multinational Soldiers will rotate through Europe and contributed to Resolute Castle 17.



While engineers working on a tank maneuver live-fire range in the background, Lt. Gen. Hodges took the time to express his admiration on the direction that the Romania facilities were headed.



“Behind me, you can see, what I think, is going to be soon known throughout the Romanian Army and the Black Sea Region as the best mounted gunnery range in this part of Europe,” he proclaimed. “And all because of the vision of the commander of the Joint National Training Center and senior Romanian leadership and the work of U.S. Army, Romanian and British engineers.”



Resolute Castle 17’s engineer capabilities exercise demonstrated the abilities and the accomplishments of a multinational and multi-component force overseen by a deployed Reserve element conducting training while supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve.



“This is a great experience to have the Soldiers in my unit participate in a multinational training exercise,” said Lt. Col. John Haas, battalion commander of the 391st Engineer Battalion South Carolina National Guard. “It helps us build our relationships with our NATO Allies and it increases our ability to project (combat) readiness across the world.”



“When these Soldiers work next to each other, on the same project to overcome the same challenges it builds a bond that promotes a brotherhood,” he added.