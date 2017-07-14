Fort McCoy fills two teams for Army Ten-Miler race in October

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Community members participate in the Commander's Run during the installation...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Community members participate in the Commander's Run during the installation observance of the Army's 242nd birthday on June 14, 2017, at at Fort McCoy, Wis. The run was the final qualifier for Fort McCoy to add team members to the installation's Army Ten-Miler teams for 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy has two eight-person teams as well as five alternates in place to compete in the Army Ten-Miler competition Oct. 9 at the Pentagon.



The teams were formed after the final qualification time trial took place June 14 during the Commander’s Run at the Fort McCoy observance of the Army’s 242nd birthday.



“Our selection committee met on June 19 to select the Fort McCoy Army Ten-Miler teams,” said Lt. Col. Mark Woommavovah with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade (MFTB) who serves as coach of both teams as well as a team member. “Based on the (three) time trials, which all runners ran a 10K as their official time trial, we were able to select our members.”



Both teams are in the mixed category (male and female) for the competition. Following are the team members for each team:



• Fort McCoy Team 1 — Maj. Martin Wennblom, 181st MFTB; Maj. Tony Steinhoff, 88th Regional Support Command (RSC); Maj. Peter Demaras, 86th Training Division (TD), Capt. Billi Bierle, 2nd Battalion, 361st Training Support Battalion (TSB); 1st Lt. Jerel Villanueva, 1st Battalion, 338th TSB; 1st Lt. Mark Jensen, 86th TD; Staff Sgt. Xavier Acevedo, Staff Sgt. Todd R. Cornell Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA); and Staff Sgt. Beatriz Sanchez, 86th TD.



• Fort McCoy Team 2 — Woommavovah; Maj. Gloria Rosario, Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance; 1st Sgt. Hector Ocasio, Higher Headquarters Company (HHC), Fort McCoy Garrison; Sgt. 1st Class Boyce Harris, 181st MFTB; Sgt. 1st Class Clarence Baugher, RTS-Maintenance; Staff Sgt. Joshua Beyer, HHC, Fort McCoy Garrison; Sgt. Andre Smith, 181st MFTB; and Sgt. Holli Barnes, 376th Financial Management Support Unit, 88th RSC.



• Alternates include: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kaitlin Madel, 426th Regional Training Institute; Master Sgt. Mark Aiken, 181st MFTB; Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Brandt, 1st Battalion, 291st Brigade Support Battalion; Sgt. 1st Class Lenchow Griffith, 83rd United States Army Reserve Readiness Training Center; and Staff. Sgt. Jvona Harrell, Staff Sgt. Todd R. Cornell NCOA.



Woommavovah said the training plan for the teams will remain realistic.

“We will cut out the waste, maximizing improvement and minimizing injuries,” Woommavovah said. “Our training plan will be 12 weeks long, and moves steadily from one emphasis to another. This will include easy runs to repetition workouts to interval training to tempo training and weekly long runs.



“This plan improves our power, our speed, our stride frequency, and our relaxation while running fast,” he said.



“Also, as Team Fort McCoy we will participate in local running events to build team cohesion and check on our training progression.”



Woommavovah said the key to the teams’ success will be “consistency while staying positive.”



“As Team Fort McCoy, we have a goal to perform our best and represent the installation well,” Woommavovah said. “We want show that we are an Army Community of Excellence. And as long as our goals are specific, measurable, attainable, and relevant, we can achieve them.”



The Army Ten-Miler is the second largest 10-mile race in the United States. Each year, tens of thousands of runners and spectators travel to Washington, D.C. to join the race.



